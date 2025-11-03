Laboratory Tests of the Liver and Gallbladder

Laboratory tests are generally effective for the following:

Detecting hepatic synthetic and hepatobiliary dysfunction

Assessing the severity of liver injury

Monitoring the course of liver diseases and the response to treatment

Refining diagnoses

(See also American College of Gastroenterology [ACG] Clinical Guideline: Evaluation of Abnormal Liver Chemistries and the European Association for Study of Liver–Asociación Latinoamericana para el Estudio del Hígado Clinical Practice Guidelines.)

Many tests of liver biochemistry measure enzymes that are released into the bloodstream by hepatocytes or other cells in the liver (eg, release of aminotransferases from injured liver cells or of alkaline phosphatase due to cholestasis), or assess liver function by evaluating hepatobiliary excretion (eg, bilirubin). Other tests are used to evaluate the liver’s synthetic capability (eg, prothrombin time [PT], usually reported as the international normalized ratio [INR]) and albumin.

The most useful laboratory tests to screen for liver disorders are serum aminotransferases (the most commonly used liver tests), bilirubin, and alkaline phosphatase. Certain patterns of biochemical abnormalities help distinguish hepatocellular injury from impaired bile excretion (cholestasis—see table Common Patterns of Laboratory Test Abnormalities). Tests that detect viral hepatitis and altered immunoregulation include hepatitis serologic tests and measurement of immunoglobulins, antibodies, and autoantibodies.

Identifying the etiology of abnormal liver tests requires a combination of history and laboratory testing. A systematic approach including laboratory tests, imaging studies, and liver biopsy should be used.

A few laboratory tests are diagnostic or highly suggestive by themselves:

Other etiologies of liver disease are diagnoses of exclusion and are made through characteristic patterns in laboratory results, together with patient history and exclusion of other causes.