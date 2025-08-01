Dietary sodium restriction

Medications (spironolactone, possibly plus furosemide) Medications (spironolactone, possibly plus furosemide)

Therapeutic paracentesis

Dietary sodium restriction (2000 mg/day) is the first and lowest-risk treatment for ascites due to portal hypertension. Diuretics should be used if rigid sodium restriction fails to initiate diuresis within a few days. Oral spironolactone is usually effective and is used in conjunction with a loop diuretic (eg, furosemide). Because spironolactone can cause potassium retention and furosemide can cause potassium depletion, the combination of these medications often provides optimal diuresis with a lower risk of potassium abnormalities. Fluid restriction is indicated only for treatment of hyponatremia (serum sodium < 125 mEq/L [125 mmol/L]).

Changes in body weight and urinary sodium determinations reflect response to treatment. Weight loss of approximately 0.5 kg/day is optimal because the ascitic fluid compartment cannot be mobilized much more rapidly. More aggressive diuresis depletes fluid from the intravascular compartment, especially when peripheral edema is absent; this depletion may cause acute kidney injury or electrolyte abnormalities (eg, hypokalemia) that may precipitate portosystemic encephalopathy. If peripheral edema is present, more aggressive diuresis up to 1 kg/day is usually well tolerated (1). Inadequate dietary sodium restriction is the usual cause of persistent ascites.

Therapeutic paracentesis can be combined with diuretics. If more than 5 liters of ascites are removed, 6 to 8 g of 25% albumin should be given for each liter removed. Albumin helps reduce the risk of post-paracentesis hypotension (post-paracentesis circulatory dysfunction), which can precipitate hepatorenal syndrome. Therapeutic paracentesis can reduce ascites more quickly than diuretics; however, patients require ongoing diuretics to prevent reaccumulation of ascites.

Transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunting (TIPS) can lower portal pressure and successfully treat ascites resistant to other treatments, but TIPS is invasive and may cause complications, including portosystemic encephalopathy and worsening hepatocellular function. Techniques for the autologous infusion of ascitic fluid (eg, the LeVeen peritoneovenous shunt) often cause complications and are generally no longer used.

Refractory ascites is defined as ascites that persists and requires paracentesis despite maximal dose diuretics (furosemide 160 mg and spironolactone 400 mg daily) or inability to tolerate diuretics due to acute kidney injury or hypotension. Refractory ascites is an indication for referral to TIPS or liver transplantation.

Recurrent ascites is defined by AASLD as a lifetime history of more than 3 large volume paracentesis (LVP) (defined as removal of ≥ 5 L in a single procedure) (2). Patients with recurrent ascites may benefit from moving to TIPS or transplant at an earlier stage rather than waiting to meet the stringent, traditional definition of refractory ascites (3). Specifically, one study noted that 1-year transplant-free survival was significantly better in patients with recurrent ascites who received TIPS (93%) versus patients who were managed with ongoing LVP and diuretics (53%) (4).