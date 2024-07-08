Hepatitis B, Chronic

Antiviral medications

Sometimes liver transplantation

(See also the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases [AASLD] guidelines Update on Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B: AASLD 2018 Hepatitis B Guidance.)

Antiviral treatment is indicated for patients with chronic hepatitis B and one or more of the following:

Elevated aminotransferase levels

Elevated HBV viral load

Clinical or biopsy evidence of progressive disease

The goal is to eliminate HBV-DNA (1, 2). Treatment can occasionally cause loss of hepatitis B e antigen (HBeAg), or, even more rarely, loss of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg). However, the majority of patients treated for chronic hepatitis B must be treated indefinitely. These medications cannot cure the disease.

Stopping treatment prematurely can lead to relapse, which may be severe. However, treatment may be stopped if one of the following occurs (2):

HBeAg converts to antibody to HBeAg (anti-HBe).

Tests for HBsAg become negative.

Multiple antiviral medications are active against hepatitis B, but only 4 are currently recommended: entecavir, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, tenofovir alafenamide, and pegylated interferon-alfa (peginterferon alfa). Adefovir, interferon alfa, lamivudine, and telbivudine have been used but are no longer recommended as first-line treatment because of increased risk of adverse effects and development of drug resistance.

First-line treatment is usually with one of the following:

An oral antiviral medication, such as entecavir (a nucleoside analog) or tenofovir (a nucleotide analog)

Pegylated interferon alfa

Oral antivirals have few adverse effects and can be given to patients with decompensated liver disease. Lactic acidosis is a potential side effect, and lactic acid levels should be checked if there is clinical concern. Combination therapy has not proved superior to monotherapy. Patients should be tested for HIV before treatment is initiated.

If HBsAg becomes undetectable and HBeAg seroconversion occurs in patients with HBeAg-positive chronic HBV infection, these patients may be able to stop antivirals. Patients with HBeAg-negative chronic HBV infection almost always need to take antivirals indefinitely to maintain viral suppression; they have already developed antibodies to HBeAg, and thus the only specific criterion for stopping HBV treatment would be HBsAg that becomes undetectable.

Entecavir has a high antiviral potency, and resistance to it is uncommon; it is considered a first-line treatment for HBV infection. Entecavir is effective against adefovir-resistant strains. Dosage is 0.5 mg orally once a day; however, patients who have previously taken a nucleoside analog should take 1 mg orally once a day. Dose reduction is required in patients with renal insufficiency. Serious adverse effects appear to be uncommon, although safety in pregnancy has not been established.

Tenofovir has replaced adefovir (an older nucleotide analog) as a first-line treatment. Tenofovir is the most potent oral antiviral for hepatitis B; resistance to it is minimal. It has few adverse effects. There are 2 forms of tenofovir:

Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF)

Tenofovir alafenamide (TAF), which is newer

Dosing frequency for TDF may need to be reduced if creatinine clearance is reduced. Potential side effects include nephropathy, Fanconi syndrome, and osteomalacia. If patients are at risk of renal impairment, creatinine clearance, serum phosphate, and urine glucose and protein should be checked at least annually. Bone density studies at baseline and during treatment should be considered if patients have a history of fracture or risk factors for osteopenia.

No dose adjustments for TAF are necessary if creatinine clearance is reduced. TDF and TAF are similar in efficacy, but TAF is safer in patients when renal toxicity or bone density is a concern. Serum creatinine and phosphorus, creatinine clearance, and urine glucose and protein should be checked before initiating and during therapy.

Pegylated interferon alfa can be used instead of interferon alfa. Pegylated interferon alfa is given by injection once a week for 48 weeks. Adverse effects are similar to those of interferon alfa but may be less severe. More than 40% of patients treated with pegylated interferon alfa report fatigue, fever, myalgia, and headache. Other potential adverse effects include mood disturbances, cytopenia, and autoimmune disorders.

Contraindications to pegylated interferon alfa include the following:

Decompensated liver disease

Autoimmune hepatitis

Renal failure

Immunosuppression

Solid organ transplantation

Cytopenia

The following tests should be used to monitor patients treated with pegylated interferon alfa:

Complete blood count (monthly to every 3 months)

Thyroid-stimulating hormone (every 3 months)

Clinical monitoring for autoimmune, ischemic, neuropsychiatric, and infectious complications

Lactic acid levels if there is clinical concern

Test for HIV before initiating treatment

Nonpreferred antiviral therapies (adefovir, lamivudine, telbivudine, interferon alfa) may be considered if the above medications are unavailable.

Adefovir is a nucleotide analog. Dosage is 10 mg orally once a day. It is not a preferred first-line treatment because renal failure and lactic acidosis are risks.

Lamivudine (a nucleoside analog) is no longer considered first-line treatment for HBV infection because risk of resistance is higher and efficacy is lower than those of newer antivirals. Dosage is 100 mg orally once a day; it has few adverse effects.

Telbivudine is a nucleoside analog that has greater efficacy and potency than lamivudine but also has a high rate of resistance; it is not considered first-line treatment. Dosage is 600 mg orally once a day.

Interferon alfa can be used but is no longer considered first-line treatment and has generally been replaced by pegylated interferon alfa.

Liver transplantation should be considered for end-stage liver disease caused by HBV. In patients with HBV infection, the long-term use of first-line oral antivirals and peri-transplantation use of hepatitis B immune globulin (HBIG) has improved outcomes after liver transplantation. Survival is equal to or better than that after transplantation for other indications, and recurrences of hepatitis B are minimized.