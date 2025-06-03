Overview of Gastrointestinal Bleeding

Gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding can originate anywhere in the GI tract from the mouth to the anus, and it can be overt or occult. The manifestations depend on the location and rate of bleeding. (See also Varices and Vascular Gastrointestinal Lesions.)

Hematemesis is vomiting of red blood and indicates upper GI bleeding, usually from a peptic ulcer, vascular lesion, or varix. Coffee-ground emesis is vomiting of dark brown, granular material that resembles coffee grounds. It results from upper GI bleeding that has slowed or stopped, with conversion, via oxidation, of red hemoglobin to brown hematin by gastric acid.

Hematochezia is the passage of gross blood from the rectum and usually indicates lower GI bleeding but may result from vigorous upper GI bleeding with rapid transit of blood through the intestines.

Melena is black, tarry stool and typically indicates upper GI bleeding, but bleeding from a source in the small bowel or right colon may also be the cause. Approximately100 to 200 mL of blood in the upper GI tract is required to cause melena, which may persist for several days after bleeding has ceased. Black stool that does not contain occult blood may result from ingestion of iron, bismuth, or various foods and should not be mistaken for melena.

Chronic occult bleeding can occur from anywhere in the GI tract and is detectable by chemical testing of a stool specimen.

Acute, severe bleeding also can occur from anywhere in the GI tract. Patients may present with signs of shock. Patients with underlying ischemic heart disease may develop angina or myocardial infarction because of coronary hypoperfusion.

GI bleeding in patients with underlying liver disease may precipitate portosystemic encephalopathy or hepatorenal syndrome (kidney failure secondary to liver failure).

Etiology of GI Bleeding There are many possible causes (see table Common Causes of Gastrointestinal [GI] Bleeding), which are divided into upper GI (above the ligament of Treitz), lower GI, and small bowel. Bleeding of any cause is more likely, and potentially more severe, in patients with chronic liver disease (eg, alcohol-related liver disease, chronic hepatitis), in those with hereditary coagulation disorders, or in those taking certain medications. Medications associated with GI bleeding include anticoagulants (eg, heparin, warfarin, dabigatran, apixaban, rivaroxaban, edoxaban), those affecting platelet function (eg, aspirin and certain other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs [NSAIDs], clopidogrel, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors [SSRIs]), and those affecting mucosal defenses (eg, NSAIDs). Table

Geriatrics Essentials: GI Bleeding In older adults, hemorrhoids and colorectal cancer are the most common causes of minor bleeding. Peptic ulcer, diverticular disease, and angiodysplasia are the most common causes of major bleeding. Variceal bleeding is less common than in younger patients. Massive GI bleeding is tolerated poorly by older adults. Diagnosis must be made quickly, and treatment must be initiated sooner than in younger patients, who can better tolerate repeated episodes of bleeding.