Overview of Malabsorption

More specific diagnostic tests (eg, upper endoscopy, colonoscopy, barium radiography) are indicated to diagnose several causes of malabsorption.

Upper endoscopy with small-bowel biopsy is performed when mucosal disease of the small bowel is suspected or if the D-xylose test result is abnormal in a patient with massive steatorrhea. Endoscopy allows visual assessment of small-bowel mucosa and helps direct biopsies to affected areas. Aspirate from the small bowel can be sent for bacterial culture and colony count to document bacterial overgrowth if there is clinical suspicion.

Video capsule endoscopy can be used to look for diseases of the distal small intestine that are beyond the reach of a regular endoscope.

Histologic features on small-bowel biopsy (see table Small-Bowel Mucosal Histology in Certain Malabsorptive Disorders) can establish the specific mucosal disease.

Small-bowel contrast imaging (eg, small-bowel follow-through, enteroclysis, CT enterography, magnetic resonance enterography) can detect anatomic conditions that predispose to bacterial overgrowth. These include jejunal diverticula, fistulas, surgically created blind loops and anastomoses, ulcerations, and strictures. These imaging studies may also detect mucosal abnormalities. Abdominal flat plate radiographs may show pancreatic calcifications indicative of chronic pancreatitis. Barium contrast studies of the small bowel are neither sensitive nor specific but may show findings suggestive of mucosal disease (eg, dilated small-bowel loops, thinned or thickened mucosal folds, coarse fragmentation of the barium column). CT, magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography can establish the diagnosis of chronic pancreatitis.

Tests for pancreatic insufficiency (eg, secretin stimulation test, bentiromide test, pancreolauryl test, serum trypsinogen, fecal elastase, fecal chymotrypsin) are performed if history is suggestive but are not sensitive for mild pancreatic disease.

Breath tests help diagnose bacterial overgrowth. The glucose-hydrogen and lactulose-hydrogen breath tests are most commonly used. These tests are performed to measure the exhaled hydrogen and methane produced by the bacterial degradation of carbohydrates. In patients with disaccharidase deficiencies, enteric bacteria degrade nonabsorbed carbohydrates in the colon, increasing exhaled hydrogen. The hydrogen breath tests have replaced bacterial cultures of aspirates taken during endoscopy for diagnosis of SIBO. The lactose-hydrogen breath test is useful only to confirm lactase deficiency and is not used as an initial diagnostic test in the evaluation of malabsorption.

The Schilling test is performed to assess malabsorption of vitamin B12. The 4 stages of this test are used to determine whether the deficiency results from pernicious anemia, pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, bacterial overgrowth, or ileal disease.

Stage 1: The patient is given 1 mcg of radiolabeled cyanocobalamin orally concurrent with 1000 mcg of nonlabeled cobalamin IM to saturate hepatic binding sites. A 24-hour urine collection is analyzed for radioactivity; urinary excretion of < 8% of the oral dose indicates malabsorption of cobalamin.

Stage 2: If stage 1 is abnormal, the test is repeated with the addition of intrinsic factor. Pernicious anemia is present if intrinsic factor normalizes absorption.

Stage 3: Stage 3 is performed after adding pancreatic enzymes; normalization in this stage indicates cobalamin malabsorption secondary to pancreatic insufficiency.

Stage 4: Stage 4 is performed after antimicrobial therapy with anaerobic coverage; normalization after antibiotics suggests SIBO.

Cobalamin deficiency secondary to ileal disease or ileal resection results in abnormalities in all stages.

Tests for less common causes of malabsorption include serum gastrin (Zollinger-Ellison syndrome), intrinsic factor and parietal cell antibodies (pernicious anemia), sweat chloride (cystic fibrosis), lipoprotein electrophoresis (abetalipoproteinemia), and serum cortisol (Addison disease).

To diagnose bile acid malabsorption, which may occur with diseases of the terminal ileum (eg, Crohn disease, extensive resection of terminal ileum), patients can be given a therapeutic trial of a bile acid binding resin (eg, cholestyramine). Alternatively, the selenium-75–labeled homocholic acid taurine (SeHCAT) test can be performed. In this test, selenium-75–labeled synthetic bile acid is given orally and, after 7 days, the retained bile acid is measured with a whole-body scan or gamma camera. If bile acid absorption is abnormal, retention is less than 5%. The SeHCAT test is not available in many countries, including the United States.