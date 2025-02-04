Renal Cell Carcinoma

Palliation can include nephrectomy, tumor embolization, external beam radiation therapy and systemic therapy. Resection of metastases offers palliation and, if metastases are limited in number, prolongs life in some patients, particularly those with a long interval between initial treatment (nephrectomy) and development of metastases. Although metastatic RCC is traditionally characterized as radioresistant, radiation therapy can be palliative when RCC is oligometastatic, particularly to the bone.

Systemic therapies are the mainstay of management of patients with metastatic RCC. Drug therapy reduces tumor size and prolongs life. About 10 to 20% of patients respond to interferon alfa-2b or IL-2, although the response is long-lasting in < 5% (4). Many targeted therapies have shown efficacy for advanced tumors: sunitinib, sorafenib, bevacizumab, pazopanib, cabozantinib, axitinib, and lenvatinib (tyrosine kinase inhibitors) and temsirolimus and everolimus, which inhibit the mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) (4).

However, the newest available systemic therapies for metastatic RCC are immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) (4). These monoclonal antibodies against PD-1 or PD-L1 work by blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction between tumor cells and infiltrating T-cells, thus blocking PD-1 pathway-mediated inhibition of the immune response, including the antitumor immune response. First-line systemic treatments for patients with metastatic RCC are combination therapies (ICI +/- targeted therapy, chemotherapy, or a second ICI); combinations include pembrolizumab + axitinib, nivolumab + cabozantinib, pembrolizumab + lenvatinib, and ipilimumab + cabozantonib. Choice of combination is based on determination of risk for recurrent metastatic disease (favorable, intermediate, or poor risk) as defined by the International Metastatic RCC Database Consortium risk criteria. In certain patients, complete surgical resection (including metastases) or a combination of surgery and radiation for all sites of disease can be considered in lieu of systemic therapy. Clinical trials are needed.

Other treatments are experimental. They include stem cell transplantation, other interleukins, anti-angiogenesis therapy (eg, thalidomide), and vaccine therapy. Traditional chemotherapeutic drugs, alone or combined, and progestins are ineffective.

Cytoreductive nephrectomy before systemic therapy is controversial now that CARMENA (Clinical Trial to Assess the Importance of Nephrectomy), a randomized phase III trial comparing cytoreductive nephrectomy followed by sunitinib and sunitinib alone, showed survival was not worse when treating with sunitinib alone (5); however, that trial was criticized for its patient selection (heavily enriched with poor-risk patients with minimal inclusion of intermediate-risk patients).

The current recommendations are to consider cytoreductive nephrectomy before systemic therapy in patients with any of the following criteria (4):

Higher disease burden in the kidney

Symptomatic bleeding or pain from the primary tumor

Presence of a paraneoplastic syndrome associated with the primary tumor

Excellent performance status with normal contralateral kidney function

Increased knowledge of genetic subtypes of RCC is leading to evolving management recommendations that are more specific.