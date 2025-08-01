Metabolic Dysfunction–Associated Liver Disease (MASLD)

Hepatic steatosis (by imaging, biomarkers, or biopsy)

At least 1 cardiometabolic risk factors

Limited history of alcohol intake (no more than 2 drinks per day in women or 3 drinks per day in men)

Serology to exclude hepatitis B and C

The diagnosis of MASLD should be suspected in patients with metabolic syndrome or metabolic risk factors (typically obesity, type 2 diabetes mellitus or a high fasting plasma glucose level, hypertension, and dyslipidemia), limited history of alcohol intake and in patients with unexplained laboratory abnormalities suggesting liver disease.

The formal diagnosis of MASLD requires evidence of hepatic steatosis, and at least 1 cardiometabolic risk factor (1). Cardiometabolic risk factors significant to meet diagnostic criteria include at least 1 of these 5 factors:

BMI > 25 kg/m 2 (BMI > 23 in Asian populations) or waist circumference > 94 cm (men) or 80 cm (women)

Fasting serum glucose > 100 mg/dL or HgbA1c > 5.7% or type 2 diabetes or current treatment for type 2 diabetes

Blood Pressure > 130/85 mm/Hg or currently being treated with antihypertensives

Triglycerides > 150 or currently being treated with lipid lowering therapy

HDL cholesterol 40 mg/dL (men) or HDL 50mg/dL (women) or currently being treated with lipid lowering medications (2)

Diagnosis of MASH requires evidence of hepatic inflammation as well as steatosis, and requires biopsy showing histologic evidence of hepatocellular injury and inflammation with or without fibrosis (1, 2). Cirrhosis may also be present.

Differentiating MASLD from MASH can be difficult and elevated liver enzymes are not a sensitive predictor for identifying MASH. The presence of metabolic syndrome (especially type 2 diabetes) as well as elevated ferritin increases the likelihood that a patient has MASH rather than simple steatosis. Further, clinical scoring systems such as the FIB4 score, MASLD fibrosis score calculator, or laboratory FibroTestTM (knowns as FibroSure® in the United States) can identify patients at risk for fibrosis and thus those more likely to have MASH and be at risk for progression to cirrhosis. When liver enzymes are elevated the most common laboratory abnormalities are elevations in aminotransferase levels. Unlike in alcohol-related liver disease, the ratio of aspartate aminotransferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) in MASH is usually < 1. Alkaline phosphatase and gamma–glutamyl transpeptidase (GGT) occasionally increase. Hyperbilirubinemia, prolongation of prothrombin time (PT), and hypoalbuminemia are uncommon.

For diagnosis, evidence (such as a history corroborated by friends and relatives) that alcohol intake is not excessive (eg, is < 20 g/day in women and < 30 g/day in men) is needed, and serologic tests showing absence of hepatitis B and C (ie, negative hepatitis B surface antigen and hepatitis C virus antibody) is helpful, although not required. Liver biopsy in MASH reveals large fat droplets (macrovesicular fatty infiltration) in greater than 5% of hepatocytes, damaged ("ballooned") hepatocytes and chronic inflammation with a lymphocyte predominance in the hepatic lobule. Some patients may have fibrosis which is typically in a pericellular or "chicken wire" fibrosis pattern. Indications for biopsy include lack of clarity of discrepancy regarding diagnosis or staging or unexplained signs of portal hypertension (eg, splenomegaly, cytopenia).

Liver imaging tests, including ultrasound, CT, and particularly MRI, may identify hepatic steatosis. Noninvasive measures of fibrosis such as transient elastography (a test that uses both ultrasound and low-frequency elastic waves), ultrasound elastography, or MR elastography can assess severity of steatosis as well as estimate fibrosis, thereby obviating the need for liver biopsy in many cases (3, 4). Transient elastography and ultrasound elastography can be limited by body habitus (eg, ultrasound waves may not penetrate adequately in a patient with obesity), whereas MR elastography is not. However, these tests cannot identify the inflammation typical of MASH and cannot differentiate MASH from other causes of hepatic steatosis.