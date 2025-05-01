Penicillamine or trientine Penicillamine or trientine

Low-copper diet

For maintenance, lifelong low-dose penicillamine or trientine, or oral zinc

Continual, lifelong treatment of Wilson disease is mandatory regardless of whether symptoms are present (1). A low-copper diet (eg, avoiding beef liver, cashews, black-eyed peas, vegetable juice, shellfish, mushrooms, and cocoa) and use of penicillamine, trientine, and sometimes oral zinc can prevent copper from accumulating. Copper content in drinking water should be checked, and people should be advised not to take any vitamin or mineral supplements containing copper.

Penicillamine is the most commonly used chelating drug but has considerable toxicity (eg, fever, rash, neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, proteinuria). Cross-reactivity may occur in people with penicillin allergy. Oral pyridoxine is given with penicillamine. Occasionally, use of penicillamine can cause worsening neurologic symptoms.

Appropriate dosing of penicillamine is based on measurement of urinary copper excretion and free serum copper levels.

Trientine hydrochloride, also a chelating drug, is an alternative treatment to penicillamine.

Zinc acetate can reduce intestinal copper absorption, thus preventing reaccumulation of copper in patients who cannot tolerate penicillamine or trientine or who have neurologic symptoms that do not respond to the other drugs. (CAUTION: Penicillamine or trientine must not be taken at the same time as zinc because either drug can bind zinc, forming a compound with no therapeutic effect.)

Poor long-term adherence to pharmacologic therapy is common. After 1 to 5 years of therapy, lower dose maintenance drug therapy can be considered. Regular follow-up care with an expert in liver disease is recommended.

Liver transplantation may be lifesaving for patients who have Wilson disease and fulminant hepatic failure or severe hepatic insufficiency refractory to drugs.