Portosystemic Encephalopathy

Treatment of the cause

Bowel cleansing using oral or rectal lactulose or oral polyethylene glycol 3350

Oral nonabsorbable antibiotics such as rifaximin and neomycin

Treating the cause usually reverses mild cases. Eliminating toxic enteric products is the other goal and is accomplished using several methods. The bowels should be cleared using enemas or, more often, oral lactulose syrup, which can be tube-fed to comatose patients. This synthetic disaccharide is an osmotic cathartic. It also lowers colonic pH, decreasing fecal ammonia production. The initial dosage should be adjusted to produce 2 or 3 soft stools daily. Protein restriction is not necessary and can be detrimental, as patients with cirrhosis are often malnourished.

Oral nonabsorbable antibiotics such as rifaximin and neomycin are effective for hepatic encephalopathy acutely. Rifaximin is usually preferred because neomycin is an aminoglycoside, which can precipitate ototoxicity or nephrotoxicity. In refractory cases of encephalopathy one can consider the use of IV L-ornithine L-aspartate (1, 2). Guidelines suggest that branched-chain amino acids may have a beneficial effect on HE, but in a randomized trial they did not prevent recurrence in patients with a previous episode of overt hepatic encephalopathy (3). In refractory cases of encephalopathy, one should look for other etiologies including a spontaneous shunt which may require embolization.