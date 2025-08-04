Marburg and Ebola are filoviruses that cause hemorrhage, multiple organ failure, and high mortality rates. Diagnosis is with enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), or electron microscopy. Treatment is supportive. Strict isolation and quarantine measures are necessary to contain outbreaks.

Marburg and Ebola viruses are filamentous filoviruses that are distinct from each other but that cause clinically similar diseases characterized by hemorrhagic fevers and capillary leakage. Ebola virus infection is slightly more virulent than Marburg virus infection.

Ebola virus isolates have been differentiated into 5 species:

Zaire Ebola virus

Sudan Ebola virus

Tai Forest Ebola virus (formerly, Côte d'Ivoire Ebola virus [the Tai forest is located in Côte D'Ivoire])

Bundibugyo Ebola virus

Reston Ebola virus (present in Asia but does not cause disease in humans)

Most outbreaks of Marburg and Ebola virus infections have originated in sub-Saharan Central and West Africa. Outbreaks have been rare and sporadic; they have been contained partly because they have occurred in isolated areas. When spread to other areas occurs, it has usually resulted from travelers from Africa.

In December 2013, a large Zaire Ebola virus outbreak began in rural Guinea (West Africa), then spread to densely populated urban regions in Guinea and to neighboring Liberia and Sierra Leone. It involved thousands of people and had a case fatality rate of about 59%. Infected travelers spread Ebola virus to Nigeria, Europe, and North America. Cases of Ebola continued to occur in the first few months of 2016; Sierra Leone was finally declared Ebola-free in March 2016, Guinea in May 2016, and Liberia in June 2016.

Several additional outbreaks of Ebola occurred in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in 2017 through 2022 (1, 2, 3, 4, 5). Two Ebola Zaire vaccines were developed in 2020 (6) that helped control the outbreaks.

In September 2022, Uganda reported a case of Ebola disease caused by the Sudan ebolavirus, the first in a decade; the outbreak resulted in a 50% mortality among 142 cases and was declared over in January 2023 (7).

In February 2025, the U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Alert Network Health Advisory about a confirmed outbreak of Ebola disease in Uganda caused by the Sudan virus (8).

Transmission of Marburg and Ebola viruses Most index cases involve exposure to nonhuman primates in sub-Saharan Africa. The vector and reservoir have not been definitively identified, although the Marburg virus has been identified in bats, and cases have occurred in people exposed to bats (eg, in mines or caves). Ebola virus outbreaks have been linked to consumption of meat from wild animals in affected areas (bush meat) or soup made from bats. Ebola and Marburg virus infections have also occurred after handling tissues from infected animals. Filoviruses are highly contagious. Human-to-human transmission occurs via skin and mucous membrane contact with body fluids (saliva, blood, vomit, urine, stool, sweat, breast milk, semen) of an infected symptomatic person or rarely a nonhuman primate. Humans are not infectious until they develop symptoms. Symptoms and signs persist in surviving patients for as long as it takes to develop an effective immune response. Typically, surviving patients eliminate the virus entirely and no longer transmit the virus; however, Ebola virus may persist in certain immune-privileged sites (eye, brain, testes). The virus may re-emerge from these sites and cause late sequelae or relapse, and sexual transmission from survivors to susceptible individuals is suspected. Marburg virus transmission via infected semen has been documented up to 7 weeks after clinical recovery (9). Ebola virus genetic material persisted for a year or longer in the semen of 63% men who recovered from Ebola. However, PCR tests cannot determine whether live Ebola virus is present and capable of spreading disease. However, one man transmitted the virus to his sex partner > 500 days after he first had symptoms of the infection, indicating that the infectious virus can persist and be transmitted. It is possible that Ebola can be spread through sexual or other contact with semen (10). Aerosol transmission has been suspected in a few instances; however, if it occurs, it is probably rare. During an outbreak, transmission is mainly human-to-human, resulting from close contact with the blood, secretions, other body fluids, or organs of infected people. Burial ceremonies in which the body is washed and in which mourners have physical contact with the deceased have played an important role in transmission of infection.

Symptoms and Signs of Marburg and Ebola Virus Infections Symptoms of Marburg and Ebola virus infection are very similar. After an incubation period of 2 to 21 days, fever, myalgia, and headache occur, often with abdominal pain, nausea, and upper respiratory symptoms (cough, chest pain, pharyngitis). Photophobia, conjunctival injection, jaundice, and lymphadenopathy also occur. Vomiting and diarrhea may soon follow. Delirium, stupor, and coma may occur, indicating central nervous system involvement. Hemorrhagic symptoms begin within the first few days and include petechiae, ecchymoses, and frank bleeding around puncture sites and mucous membranes. A maculopapular rash, primarily on the trunk, begins around day 5. Severe hypovolemia can develop, resulting from: Extensive fluid loss due to diarrhea and vomiting

Capillary leakage, resulting in hypoalbuminemia and loss of fluid from the intravascular space Loss of electrolytes can cause severe hyponatremia, hypokalemia, and hypocalcemia. Cardiac arrhythmias can result. During the second week of symptoms, either defervescence occurs and patients begin recovery, or multiple organ failure develops, leading to fatality. Recovery is prolonged and may be complicated by recurrent hepatitis, transverse myelitis, and orchitis. The case fatality rate ranges from 25 to 90%. Survivors from Ebola virus infection may have impairments in cognition, vision, and mobility due to joint pain (1). Severe cataracts may occur in children, and uveitis has been reported in adults. Ebola virus can persist in the central nervous system and ultimately cause a relapse. Symptoms and signs reference 1. Jagadesh S, Sevalie S, Fatoma R, et al: Disability among Ebola survivors and their close contacts in Sierra Leone: A retrospective case-controlled cohort study. Clin Infect Dis 66 (1):131–133, 2018. doi: 10.1093/cid/cix705

Diagnosis of Marburg and Ebola Virus Infections Evaluation and testing per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent blood assay (ELISA) and reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) Marburg or Ebola virus infection is suspected in patients with bleeding tendencies, fever, other symptoms consistent with early filovirus infection, and travel from endemic areas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued guidelines for evaluating travelers returning from endemic areas (1). A similar approach can be used if Marburg virus is suspected (2). Testing includes complete blood count, routine blood chemistries, liver and coagulation tests, and urinalysis. Diagnostic tests include ELISA and RT-PCR. The gold standard is detection of characteristic virions with electron microscopy of infected tissue (especially liver) or blood. Cases should be discussed with public health authorities, who can assist in all facets of management, including: Deciding whether to pursue the diagnosis

Arranging transport of samples for testing

Treatment, including transport to selected centers and, when indicated, use of novel therapies

Tracking contacts Diagnosis references 1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers (VHFs): Guide for Clinicians Evaluating an Ill Person for VHF or Other High-Consequence Disease. May 13, 2024. Accessed June 18, 2025. 2. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers: Ebola: Clinical Guidance for Ebola Disease. January 30, 2025. Accessed July 7, 2025.

Treatment of Marburg and Ebola Virus Infections Supportive care

Antiviral therapy Supportive care includes the following: Maintenance of blood volume and electrolyte balance

Replacement of depleted coagulation factors

Minimization of invasive procedures

Treatment of symptoms, including use of analgesics Two monoclonal antibody treatments, REGN-EB3 and mAb114, are available to treat Ebola virus infection caused by the Zaire ebolavirus (1). REGN-EB3 is a combination of 3 monoclonal antibodies (atoltivimab/maftivimab/odesivimab), and mAb114 is a single monoclonal antibody (ansuvimab). Both treatments were proven effective during the 2018 to 2020 Ebola outbreak in the DRC with cure rates of about 90% in patients with low viral loads (which suggests treatment was begun within the first few days after infection). The death rate in untreated and unvaccinated patients is over 70%. ). REGN-EB3 is a combination of 3 monoclonal antibodies (atoltivimab/maftivimab/odesivimab), and mAb114 is a single monoclonal antibody (ansuvimab). Both treatments were proven effective during the 2018 to 2020 Ebola outbreak in the DRC with cure rates of about 90% in patients with low viral loads (which suggests treatment was begun within the first few days after infection). The death rate in untreated and unvaccinated patients is over 70%. Experimental treatments for Marburg virus infection, including antiviral drugs (favipiravir, remdesivir), polyclonal IgG, and monoclonal antibodies, are under investigation but no definitive treatment is available ( Experimental treatments for Marburg virus infection, including antiviral drugs (favipiravir, remdesivir), polyclonal IgG, and monoclonal antibodies, are under investigation but no definitive treatment is available (2). Treatment references 1. Tshiani Mbaya O, Mukumbayi P, Mulangu S. Review: Insights on Current FDA-Approved Monoclonal Antibodies Against Ebola Virus Infection. Front Immunol 12:721328, 2021. doi:10.3389/fimmu.2021.721328 2. Kortepeter MG, Dierberg K, Shenoy ES, Cieslak TJ; Medical Countermeasures Working Group of the National Ebola Training and Education Center's (NETEC) Special Pathogens Research Network (SPRN) Marburg virus disease: A summary for clinicians. Int J Infect Dis 99:233-242, 2020. doi:10.1016/j.ijid.2020.07.042

Prevention of Marburg and Ebola Virus Infections Two Ebola vaccines, rVSV-ZEBOV and a 2-dose combination of Ad26.ZEBOV and MVA-BN-Filo are available (1). rVSV-ZEBOV, used at the end of the 2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa and in the 2018 outbreak in the DRC, is used for prevention of disease caused by Zaire ebolavirus in people 18 years of age and older. A second vaccine delivered in 2 doses, one each of Ad26.ZEBOV and MVA-BN-Filo, can be used for prevention of disease caused by Ebola virus (Zaire ebolavirus species) in individuals 1 year of age and older. The Zaire Ebola vaccines do not provide cross-protection against the Sudan Ebola virus disease. Three candidate vaccines were recommended for trial during the Uganda outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus, but the outbreak ended before the vaccine trials could be done. To prevent spread, all suspected cases, including cadavers, require strict isolation and special handling. Symptomatic patients with possible Ebola or Marburg virus infection must be isolated in dedicated containment facilities. Standard intensive care units (ICUs) in public hospitals are not suitable. Special containment facilities provide for total control of fluid effluent and respiratory products. Staff members in contact with patients must be completely covered in protective suits with internal containment of respiratory gases. Trained staff members must be available to help those in contact with patients remove the protective clothing. Protocols for donning and removing mask, goggles or face shields, gown, and gloves must be followed (2). Thorough equipment sterilization, hospital closures, and community education have shortened epidemics. Because Marburg and Ebola viruses can persist in semen and be sexually transmitted, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that infected patients and their sex partners should either abstain from all types of sex or use condoms correctly and consistently until one of the following occurs (3, 4, 5): Two tests for the virus are negative

If testing is unavailable, ≥ 12 months have passed since symptom onset Prevention references 1. Tomori O, Kolawole MO. Ebola virus disease: current vaccine solutions. Curr Opin Immunol 71:27-33, 2021. doi:10.1016/j.coi.2021.03.008 2. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers (VHFs): Guidance for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). May 2, 2024. Accessed June 18, 2025. 3. World Health Organization: Interim infection prevention and control guidance for care of patients with suspected or confirmed filovirus haemorrhagic fever in health-care settings, with focus on Ebola. 2014. Accessed June 18, 2025. 4. World Health Organization: Marburg Virus Disease. January 20, 2025. Accessed June 18, 2025. 5. World Health Organization: Interim advice on the sexual transmission of the Ebola virus disease. January 21, 2016; Accessed June 18, 2025.