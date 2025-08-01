Portal Hypertension

Ongoing endoscopic therapy and surveillance

Nonselective beta-blockers with or without isosorbide mononitrate

Sometimes portal vein shunting

When possible, the underlying disorder is treated.

In patients with esophagogastric varices that have bled, combined endoscopic treatment and pharmacotherapy decreases mortality and reduces risk of rebleeding better than either therapy used alone. A series of endoscopic banding sessions are performed to obliterate residual varices, then periodic endoscopic surveillance is performed to identify and treat recurrent varices. Long-term pharmacotherapy usually involves nonselective beta-blockers; these medications lower portal pressure primarily by diminishing portal flow, although the effects vary. Agents include propranolol, nadolol, timolol, and carvedilol, with dosage titrated to decrease heart rate by approximately 25%. In patients with compensated cirrhosis, carvedilol is the preferred first-line beta-blocker, with initial dosing and uptitration as tolerated by blood pressure (1). Beta blockers are generally given at doses lower than are used for heart failure unless concomitant systemic arterial hypertension or heart disease exists. Adding isosorbide mononitrate may further reduce portal pressure (2, 3).

In patients with esophagogastric varices that have not yet bled (ie, for primary prophylaxis), outcomes are similar with beta-blocker therapy or endoscopic therapy.

Patients who do not adequately respond to either treatment should be considered for transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunting (TIPS) or, less frequently, a surgical portacaval shunt. In TIPS, the shunt is created by placing a stent between the portal and hepatic venous circulation within the liver (1). Although TIPS may result in fewer immediate deaths than surgical shunting, particularly during acute bleeding, maintenance of patency may require repeat procedures because the stent may become stenosed or occluded over time. Long-term benefits are unknown. Liver transplantation may be indicated for some patients.

For bleeding due to portal hypertensive gastropathy, beta-blockers can be used to decrease portal pressure. A shunt should be considered if medications are ineffective, but results may be less successful than for esophagogastric variceal bleeding.

Because it rarely causes clinical problems, hypersplenism requires no specific treatment, and splenectomy should be avoided.