Acetaminophen Poisoning

Serum acetaminophen levels

Rumack-Matthew nomogram

Serum aspartate aminotransferase (AST) and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) levels

Acetaminophen overdose should be considered in all patients with intentional ingestions of substances that are possible suicide attempts. It should also be considered in patients with unintentional ingestions of medications because many over the counter formulations and some prescription medications contain acetaminophen and the patient or caregiver may not realize that a medication contains acetaminophen. Considering acetaminophen toxicity in any patient with a possible overdose of medications is clinically important because acetaminophen often causes minimal symptoms during the early stages and is potentially lethal but treatable.

Pearls & Pitfalls

Likelihood and severity of hepatotoxicity caused by an acute ingestion can be predicted by the amount ingested or, more accurately, by the serum acetaminophen level. If the time of acute ingestion is known, the Rumack-Matthew nomogram is used to estimate likelihood of hepatotoxicity; if the time of acute ingestion is unknown, the nomogram cannot be used. For a single acute overdose of traditional acetaminophen or rapid-relief acetaminophen (which is absorbed 7 to 8 minutes faster), levels are measured ≥ 4 hours after ingestion and plotted on the nomogram. A level ≤ 150 mcg/mL (≤ 990 micromol/L) and absence of toxic symptoms indicate that hepatotoxicity is very unlikely. Higher levels indicate possible hepatotoxicity. For a single acute overdose with extended-relief acetaminophen (which has 2 peak serum levels approximately 4 hours apart), acetaminophen levels are measured ≥ 4 hours after ingestion and 4 hours later; if either level is above the Rumack-Matthew line of toxicity, treatment is required.

If the exact time of a single ingestion cannot be confirmed, the worst case is assumed for risk determination. That is, the earliest possible time of ingestion is estimated and then plotted on the Rumack-Matthew nomogram. For example, if a patient states the overdose was taken between 6 and 9 PM, then 6 PM is used as the time of ingestion (worst case). Similarly, if a child lives in a home that has no acetaminophen products but for the previous 24 hours was visiting a relative whose home did have such products, then an acetaminophen level drawn at presentation would be interpreted as a 24-hour level. In practice, worst-case estimates are often difficult to make.

Rumack-Matthew Nomogram for Single Acute Acetaminophen Ingestions

If poisoning is confirmed or strongly suspected or if the time of ingestion is unclear or unknown, additional testing is indicated. Liver tests are done and, in suspected severe poisoning, prothrombin time is measured. Aspartate aminotransferase (AST) and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) results correlate with the stage of poisoning (see table Stages of Acute Acetaminophen Poisoning Stages of Acute Acetaminophen Poisoning). If poisoning is severe, bilirubin and international normalized ratio may be elevated.

Low-level transaminase elevations (eg, up to 2 or 3 times the upper limit of normal) may occur in adults taking therapeutic doses of acetaminophen for days or weeks. These elevations appear to be transient, usually resolve or decrease within a few days (even with continued acetaminophen use), are usually clinically asymptomatic, and are probably insignificant (1).

Acetaminophen/cysteine protein adducts are biomarkers developed and marketed as indicators of acetaminophen-induced hepatotoxicity. Although the biomarkers may indicate exposure to acetaminophen, they do not conclusively indicate acetaminophen-induced hepatotoxicity (2). Other biomarkers such as microRNA, high-mobility group box-1 (HMGB-1), and keratin-18 are under investigation but are not standard diagnostic tools (3).