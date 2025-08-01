skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualProfessional Version
Search icon

Evaluation of the Patient With a Liver Disorder

ByDanielle Tholey, MD, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
Reviewed ByMinhhuyen Nguyen, MD, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Temple University
Reviewed/Revised Modified Aug 2025
v1580285
View Patient Education

History and physical examination often suggests the cause of potential liver disorders and guides testing for potential hepatic and biliary disorders.

History

Various symptoms may develop, but few are specific for liver disorders:

  • Common nonspecific symptoms include fatigue, anorexia, nausea, and occasionally, vomiting, particularly in severe disorders.

  • Jaundice, occurring in both hepatocellular dysfunction and cholestatic disorders, is the most specific symptom. It is often accompanied by dark urine and light-colored stools.

  • Right upper quadrant pain due to liver disorders usually results from distention (eg, by passive venous congestion or tumor) or inflammation of the liver capsule.

  • Loose, fatty stools (steatorrhea) can occur when cholestasis prevents sufficient bile from reaching the intestines. Patients with steatorrhea are at risk of deficiencies of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K). Common clinical consequences may include osteoporosis and bleeding.

  • Fever can develop in viral or alcoholic hepatitis.

  • Erectile dysfunction and feminization develop, usually due to imbalances in the normal estrogen/testosterone ratio, with more estrogen being present than is typical.

(See also Liver Structure and Function.)

Table
Table

Risk Factors for Liver Disorders

Category

Risk Factors

Acquired

Alcohol use

Blood transfusions (particularly before 1992)*

Body piercing*

Medications (prescription and nonprescription), illicit substances, and herbal product use

Exposure to other liver toxins

Exposure to hepatitis*

Fontan palliation for hypoplastic left heart syndrome or other single ventricle heart disease

High-risk sexual practices*†

Needlesticks*

Parenteral or intranasal illicit drug use*

Shellfish ingestion

Tattoos*

Familial

Family history of disorders such as primary biliary cholangitis, hemochromatosis, Wilson disease, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and hepatitis B (which can be vertically transmitted)

Inflammatory bowel disease

* These factors increase risk of hepatitis in particular.

† High-risk sexual practices include: new sexual partner or more than one sexual partner in the last 3 months and engaged in anal sex in the last 3 months; sexual contact with a person who ever had a positive HIV test; sexual contact with a person who used nonprescription injection drugs in the past 3 months or a person who engaged in sex for money or drugs in the past 3 months.

* These factors increase risk of hepatitis in particular.

† High-risk sexual practices include: new sexual partner or more than one sexual partner in the last 3 months and engaged in anal sex in the last 3 months; sexual contact with a person who ever had a positive HIV test; sexual contact with a person who used nonprescription injection drugs in the past 3 months or a person who engaged in sex for money or drugs in the past 3 months.

Family history, social history, and drug and substance use history should note risk factors for liver disorders (see table Risk Factors for Liver Disorders ).

Physical examination

Abnormalities detectable during a physical examination usually do not develop until late in the course of liver disease. Some common findings suggest a cause (see table Interpretation of Some Physical Findings ).

Table
Table

Interpretation of Some Physical Findings

Finding

Possible Causes

Comments

Hepatic abnormalities

Hepatomegaly

Acute hepatitis

Steatotic liver disease

Alcohol-related liver disease

Passive venous congestion

Liver hemorrhage (into a cyst or the parenchyma)

Metastatic cancer

Biliary obstruction

Palpable mass

Cancer

Liver firmness, irregular shape, blunt edges, and few if any individual nodules

Cirrhosis

Tenderness

Acute hepatitis

Passive congestion

Liver hemorrhage

Cancer

Hepatic outflow obstruction

Because of patient anxiety, often overdiagnosed

True liver tenderness (a deep-seated ache) best elicited by percussion or compression of the rib cage

Occasionally, if severe, mimics peritonitis

Friction rubs or bruits (rare)

Tumor

Hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (Osler Webber Rendu)

Extrahepatic abnormalities

Ascites

Portal hypertension

Alcoholic hepatitis if chronic or severe

Hepatic vein obstruction

Peritoneal carcinomatosis

Generalized fluid retention (eg, heart failure, nephrotic syndrome, hypoalbuminemia)

Typically abdominal distention, shifting dullness, and fluid wave

May not be detectable if volume is < 1500 mL

Visibly dilated abdominal veins (caput medusae)

Portal hypertension

Inferior vena cava obstruction

Hepatic vein obstruction

Splenomegaly

Portal hypertension

Non-alcohol-related cirrhosis

Splenic disorders

Lymphoma

Asterixis

Portosystemic encephalopathy

Uremia

Heart failure if severe

Bilateral, asynchronous flapping of dorsiflexed hands with the arms outstretched

Fetor hepaticus

Portosystemic encephalopathy

Sweet, pungent smell

Drowsiness and confusion

Portosystemic encephalopathy

Medications or other substances

Brain or systemic disorders

Nonspecific

Wasted extremities plus protuberant abdomen with ascites (cirrhotic habitus)

Cirrhosis if advanced

Cancers with peritoneal metastases if advanced

Male hypogonadism

Alcohol-related cirrhosis

Hemochromatosis

Medications or other substances

Pituitary, genetic, systemic, and endocrine disorders

Testicular atrophy, erectile dysfunction, infertility, and loss of libido

In men, gynecomastia, loss of axillary or chest hair, and female pattern of pubic hair

Cirrhosis

Alcohol use disorder if chronic

Medications (spironolactone and eplerenone)Medications (spironolactone and eplerenone)

Endocrine disorders

Chronic kidney disease

Gynecomastia differentiated from pseudogynecomastia (in overweight men) by examination

Gynecomastia plus testicular atrophy

Cirrhosis

Alcohol use disorder if chronic

Anabolic steroid use

Pituitary or other endocrine disorders

Spider angiomas

Cirrhosis

Pregnancy

Undernutrition if severe

Alcohol use disorder if chronic (possibly)

After compression, blanching with peripherally directed blood flow (to the outside of the lesion)

Possibly increased risk of severe cirrhosis and variceal hemorrhage as number of angiomas increases

May occur as a normal variant (usually < 3)

Palmar erythema

Cirrhosis

Feminization (in men)

Hyperthyroidism

Pregnancy

Rheumatoid arthritis

Hematologic cancers

Alcohol use disorder if chronic (possibly)

Erythromelalgia

Often most obvious on thenar and hypothenar eminences

In patients with cirrhosis, clubbing

Possibly advanced portosystemic shunting or biliary cirrhosis

Lung disorders if chronic

Cyanotic heart disease

Infection (eg, infective endocarditis) if chronic

Stroke

Inflammatory bowel disease

Jaundice

Hyperbilirubinemia caused by conditions such as hepatic or biliary disorders, hemolysis, use of certain drugs or medications, or inborn errors of metabolism

Visible when bilirubin level is > 2 to 2.5 mg/dL (> 34 to 43 micromol/L)

Affects sclerae (unlike carotenemia)

Skin hyperpigmentation (darkening), excoriations caused by pruritus, and xanthelasmas or xanthomas (cutaneous lipid deposits)

Cholestasis (including primary biliary cholangitis) if chronic

Parotid gland enlargement

Alcohol use if chronic (often present with alcohol-related cirrhosis)

Slate gray or bronze skin

Hemochromatosis with deposition of iron and melanin

Dupuytren contracture

Alcohol-related cirrhosis

Alcohol use if chronic

Cigarette use

Complex regional pain syndrome

Repetitive motion or vibration

Diabetes

Peyronie disease

Testing

Testing for hepatic and biliary disorders, including blood tests, imaging, and sometimes liver biopsy, plays a prominent role in the diagnosis of liver disorders. Individual tests, particularly those of liver biochemistry and excretion, often have limited sensitivity and specificity. A combination of tests often best defines the cause and severity of disease.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID