Evaluation of the Patient With a Liver Disorder

History and physical examination often suggests the cause of potential liver disorders and guides testing for potential hepatic and biliary disorders.
History
Various symptoms may develop, but few are specific for liver disorders:
Common nonspecific symptoms include fatigue, anorexia, nausea, and occasionally, vomiting, particularly in severe disorders.
Jaundice, occurring in both hepatocellular dysfunction and cholestatic disorders, is the most specific symptom. It is often accompanied by dark urine and light-colored stools.
Right upper quadrant pain due to liver disorders usually results from distention (eg, by passive venous congestion or tumor) or inflammation of the liver capsule.
Loose, fatty stools (steatorrhea) can occur when cholestasis prevents sufficient bile from reaching the intestines. Patients with steatorrhea are at risk of deficiencies of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K). Common clinical consequences may include osteoporosis and bleeding.
Fever can develop in viral or alcoholic hepatitis.
Erectile dysfunction and feminization develop, usually due to imbalances in the normal estrogen/testosterone ratio, with more estrogen being present than is typical.
Risk Factors for Liver Disorders
Category
Risk Factors
Acquired
Alcohol use
Blood transfusions (particularly before 1992)*
Body piercing*
Medications (prescription and nonprescription), illicit substances, and herbal product use
Exposure to other liver toxins
Exposure to hepatitis*
Fontan palliation for hypoplastic left heart syndrome or other single ventricle heart disease
High-risk sexual practices*†
Needlesticks*
Parenteral or intranasal illicit drug use*
Tattoos*
Familial
Family history of disorders such as primary biliary cholangitis, hemochromatosis, Wilson disease, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and hepatitis B (which can be vertically transmitted)
* These factors increase risk of hepatitis in particular.
† High-risk sexual practices include: new sexual partner or more than one sexual partner in the last 3 months and engaged in anal sex in the last 3 months; sexual contact with a person who ever had a positive HIV test; sexual contact with a person who used nonprescription injection drugs in the past 3 months or a person who engaged in sex for money or drugs in the past 3 months.
Family history, social history, and drug and substance use history should note risk factors for liver disorders (see table Risk Factors for Liver Disorders ).
Physical examination
Abnormalities detectable during a physical examination usually do not develop until late in the course of liver disease. Some common findings suggest a cause (see table Interpretation of Some Physical Findings ).
Interpretation of Some Physical Findings
Finding
Possible Causes
Comments
Hepatic abnormalities
Passive venous congestion
Liver hemorrhage (into a cyst or the parenchyma)
—
Palpable mass
Cancer
—
Liver firmness, irregular shape, blunt edges, and few if any individual nodules
—
Tenderness
Passive congestion
Liver hemorrhage
Because of patient anxiety, often overdiagnosed
True liver tenderness (a deep-seated ache) best elicited by percussion or compression of the rib cage
Occasionally, if severe, mimics peritonitis
Friction rubs or bruits (rare)
Tumor
Hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (Osler Webber Rendu)
—
Extrahepatic abnormalities
Alcoholic hepatitis if chronic or severe
Peritoneal carcinomatosis
Generalized fluid retention (eg, heart failure, nephrotic syndrome, hypoalbuminemia)
Typically abdominal distention, shifting dullness, and fluid wave
May not be detectable if volume is < 1500 mL
Visibly dilated abdominal veins (caput medusae)
Inferior vena cava obstruction
—
Splenomegaly
Non-alcohol-related cirrhosis
—
Asterixis
Uremia
Heart failure if severe
Bilateral, asynchronous flapping of dorsiflexed hands with the arms outstretched
Fetor hepaticus
Sweet, pungent smell
Drowsiness and confusion
Medications or other substances
Brain or systemic disorders
Nonspecific
Wasted extremities plus protuberant abdomen with ascites (cirrhotic habitus)
Cirrhosis if advanced
Cancers with peritoneal metastases if advanced
—
Medications or other substances
Pituitary, genetic, systemic, and endocrine disorders
Testicular atrophy, erectile dysfunction, infertility, and loss of libido
In men, gynecomastia, loss of axillary or chest hair, and female pattern of pubic hair
Alcohol use disorder if chronic
Medications (spironolactone and eplerenone)
Endocrine disorders
Gynecomastia differentiated from pseudogynecomastia (in overweight men) by examination
Gynecomastia plus testicular atrophy
Alcohol use disorder if chronic
Pituitary or other endocrine disorders
—
Pregnancy
Undernutrition if severe
Alcohol use disorder if chronic (possibly)
After compression, blanching with peripherally directed blood flow (to the outside of the lesion)
Possibly increased risk of severe cirrhosis and variceal hemorrhage as number of angiomas increases
May occur as a normal variant (usually < 3)
Palmar erythema
Feminization (in men)
Pregnancy
Hematologic cancers
Alcohol use disorder if chronic (possibly)
Often most obvious on thenar and hypothenar eminences
In patients with cirrhosis, clubbing
Possibly advanced portosystemic shunting or biliary cirrhosis
Lung disorders if chronic
Cyanotic heart disease
Infection (eg, infective endocarditis) if chronic
—
Hyperbilirubinemia caused by conditions such as hepatic or biliary disorders, hemolysis, use of certain drugs or medications, or inborn errors of metabolism
Visible when bilirubin level is > 2 to 2.5 mg/dL (> 34 to 43 micromol/L)
Affects sclerae (unlike carotenemia)
Skin hyperpigmentation (darkening), excoriations caused by pruritus, and xanthelasmas or xanthomas (cutaneous lipid deposits)
Cholestasis (including primary biliary cholangitis) if chronic
—
Parotid gland enlargement
Alcohol use if chronic (often present with alcohol-related cirrhosis)
—
Slate gray or bronze skin
Hemochromatosis with deposition of iron and melanin
—
Alcohol use if chronic
Cigarette use
Complex regional pain syndrome
Repetitive motion or vibration
—
Testing
Testing for hepatic and biliary disorders, including blood tests, imaging, and sometimes liver biopsy, plays a prominent role in the diagnosis of liver disorders. Individual tests, particularly those of liver biochemistry and excretion, often have limited sensitivity and specificity. A combination of tests often best defines the cause and severity of disease.