Systemic Abnormalities in Liver Disease

Hypotension in advanced liver failure may contribute to kidney dysfunction. Renal and electrolyte abnormalities are also common, especially among patients with ascites.

Hypokalemia may result from excess urinary potassium loss due to increased circulating aldosterone, renal retention of ammonium ion in exchange for potassium, secondary renal tubular acidosis, or diuretic therapy. Management consists of giving oral potassium chloride supplements and withholding potassium-wasting diuretics (most commonly thiazides and loop diuretics).

Hyponatremia is common even though the kidneys may avidly retain sodium (see Ascites: Pathophysiology); hyponatremia usually occurs with advanced hepatocellular disease and is difficult to correct. Relative water overload is more often responsible than total body sodium depletion; potassium depletion may also contribute. Water restriction and potassium supplements may help; diuretics that increase free water clearance can be used in severe or refractory cases. Saline solution IV is indicated only if profound hyponatremia causes seizures or if total body sodium depletion is suspected; it should be avoided in patients with cirrhosis and fluid retention because it worsens ascites and only temporarily increases serum sodium levels.

Advanced liver failure can alter acid-base balance, usually causing metabolic alkalosis. Blood urea nitrogen (BUN) levels are often low because of impaired liver synthesis; however, gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding causes elevated BUN because of an increased enteric protein load, rather than from renal impairment. When GI bleeding elevates BUN, normal creatinine values tend to confirm normal kidney function.

Renal failure in liver disease may reflect:

Rare disorders that directly affect both the kidneys and the liver (eg, carbon tetrachloride toxicity)

Circulatory failure with decreased renal perfusion, with or without frank acute tubular necrosis

Functional renal failure, often called hepatorenal syndrome

Hepatorenal syndrome This syndrome consists of: Progressive oliguria and azotemia in the absence of structural damage to the kidneys Hepatorenal syndrome usually occurs in patients with alcoholic hepatitis or advanced cirrhosis with ascites. Pathogenesis is thought to be due to extreme vasodilation of the splanchnic arterial circulation, leading to decreased central arterial volume and subsequent renal vessel vasoconstriction. Neural or humoral reductions in renocortical blood flow follow, resulting in a diminished glomerular filtration rate. Low urinary sodium concentration and benign sediment usually distinguish it from acute tubular necrosis, but prerenal azotemia may be more difficult to distinguish; in equivocal cases, response to a volume load should be assessed. Once established, renal failure due to untreated hepatorenal syndrome is usually rapidly progressive and fatal (type 1 hepatorenal syndrome, also called hepatorenal syndrome-acute kidney injury), although some cases are less severe, with stable milder chronic kidney disease (type 2). Combination therapy with vasoconstrictors (terlipressin if available, or midodrine and octreotide) and volume expanders (typically, albumin) can be effective. Norepinephrine infusion can be used in refractory cases and titrated to urine output and mean arterial pressures (1). If hepatorenal syndrome does not respond to medical therapy, patients should be referred for liver transplantation.