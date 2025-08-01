Overview of Arbovirus, Arenavirus, and Filovirus Infections

Arbovirus (arthropod-borne virus) is a descriptive term for a group of viruses that are transmitted to humans and/or other vertebrates through a bite of an arthropod vector. The most common arbovirus-transmitting arthropods include sandflies, mosquitoes, and ticks. The term arbovirus does not refer to a species, genus, or family and therefore is not part of the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses, which is based on the nature and structure of the viral genome (1).

Families in the current classification system that have some arbovirus members include the following:

Peribunyaviridae

Flaviviridae

Orthomyxoviridae (eg, thogotoviruses)

Sedorreoviridae (eg, orbiviruses)

Togaviridae (alphaviruses)

Pearls & Pitfalls

Arboviruses number > 250 and are distributed worldwide; at least 80 can cause human disease. Most arboviruses are transmitted by mosquitoes, but some are transmitted by ticks, sandflies, and one (Oropouche virus) is transmitted by midges. Birds are often reservoirs for arboviruses, which are transmitted by mosquitoes to horses, other domestic animals, and humans. Other reservoirs for arboviruses include arthropods and vertebrates (often rodents, monkeys, and humans).

These viruses may spread to humans from nonhuman reservoirs, but most arboviral diseases are not transmissible by humans. Exceptions include dengue, yellow fever, Zika virus infection, and chikungunya disease, which can be transmitted from person to person via mosquitoes. When human-to-human transmission occurs, it can be by blood transfusion, organ transplantation, sexual contact, and from mother to child during birth, depending on the specific virus involved.

Zika virus can be transmitted during sexual activity, whether the infected individual is asymptomatic or symptomatic. However, human-to-human transmission through casual everyday contact has not been documented.

Some infections (eg, West Nile virus infection, Colorado tick fever, dengue, Zika virus) have been shown to spread by blood transfusion or organ donation.

Most viruses associated with hemorrhagic fevers are classified in the families Arenaviridae and Filoviridae. However, some arboviruses, such as some flaviviruses (those causing yellow fever and dengue) and some Bunyaviridae (those causing Rift Valley fever, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome, and the Hantaviruses), can also be associated with hemorrhagic symptoms.

The Arenaviridae include lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus, Lassa fever virus, Mopeia virus, Tacaribe virus, Junin virus, Lujo virus, and Machupo virus; all are transmitted by rodents and thus are not arboviruses. Lassa fever virus can be transmitted from person to person.

The Filoviridae consist of 2 genera: Ebolavirus (consisting of 5 species) and Marburgvirus (consisting of 2 species). The specific vectors of these viruses have not been confirmed, but fruit bats are the prime candidates; thus, Filoviridae are not arboviruses. Human-to-human transmission of Ebola virus and Marburg virus occurs readily.

Many arbovirus, arenavirus, and filovirus infections are asymptomatic. When symptomatic, they generally begin with a minor nonspecific flu-like illness that may evolve to one of a few syndromes (see table Arbovirus, Arenavirus, and Filovirus Diseases). These syndromes include lymphadenopathy, rashes, aseptic meningitis, encephalitis, arthralgias, arthritis, and noncardiogenic pulmonary edema. Many cause fever and bleeding tendencies (hemorrhagic fever) due to decreased synthesis of vitamin K–dependent coagulation factors, disseminated intravascular coagulation, and altered platelet function. Joint symptoms may persist beyond the acute infection (2).

Laboratory diagnosis often involves viral cultures, polymerase chain reaction, electron microscopy, and antigen and antibody detection methods where available.

General references 1. International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV): https://ictv.global/taxonomy/. Virus Taxonomy: 2024 release. August 2024. Accessed June 13, 2025. 2. Suchowiecki K, Reid SP, Simon GL, Firestein GS, Chang A. Persistent Joint Pain Following Arthropod Virus Infections. Curr Rheumatol Rep 2021;23(4):26. Published 2021 Apr 13. doi:10.1007/s11926-021-00987-y

Treatment of Arbovirus, Arenavirus, and Filovirus Infections Supportive care

Sometimes ribavirin Sometimes ribavirin Treatment for most of these infections is supportive. In hemorrhagic fevers, bleeding may require phytonadione ( In hemorrhagic fevers, bleeding may require phytonadione (vitamin K1). Transfusion of packed red blood cells or fresh frozen plasma may also be necessary. Aspirin and other NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) are contraindicated because of antiplatelet activity. For advanced cases of hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) may be needed. of packed red blood cells or fresh frozen plasma may also be necessary. Aspirin and other NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) are contraindicated because of antiplatelet activity. For advanced cases of hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) may be needed. Ribavirin is recommended for hemorrhagic fever caused by arenaviruses or bunyaviruses including Ribavirin is recommended for hemorrhagic fever caused by arenaviruses or bunyaviruses includingLassa fever, Rift Valley fever, and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever. Ribavirin dosing should be adjusted as needed if hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome is present. Antiviral treatment for other syndromes has not been adequately studied. Ribavirin has not been effective in animal models of filovirus and flavivirus infections. Antiviral treatment for other syndromes has not been adequately studied. Ribavirin has not been effective in animal models of filovirus and flavivirus infections. Two medications are available to treat Ebola virus disease caused by Zaire Ebola virus in adults and children: a combination of 3 monoclonal antibodies (atoltivimab/maftivimab/odesivimab) and a single monoclonal antibody (ansuvimab). Two medications are available to treat Ebola virus disease caused by Zaire Ebola virus in adults and children: a combination of 3 monoclonal antibodies (atoltivimab/maftivimab/odesivimab) and a single monoclonal antibody (ansuvimab).