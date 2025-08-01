Overview of Arbovirus, Arenavirus, and Filovirus Infections

Arbovirus (arthropod-borne virus) is a descriptive term for a group of viruses that are transmitted to humans and/or other vertebrates through a bite of an arthropod vector. The most common arbovirus-transmitting arthropods include sandflies, mosquitoes, and ticks. The term arbovirus does not refer to a species, genus, or family and therefore is not part of the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses, which is based on the nature and structure of the viral genome (1).
Families in the current classification system that have some arbovirus members include the following:
Peribunyaviridae
Flaviviridae
Orthomyxoviridae (eg, thogotoviruses)
Sedorreoviridae (eg, orbiviruses)
Togaviridae (alphaviruses)
Arboviruses number > 250 and are distributed worldwide; at least 80 can cause human disease. Most arboviruses are transmitted by mosquitoes, but some are transmitted by ticks, sandflies, and one (Oropouche virus) is transmitted by midges. Birds are often reservoirs for arboviruses, which are transmitted by mosquitoes to horses, other domestic animals, and humans. Other reservoirs for arboviruses include arthropods and vertebrates (often rodents, monkeys, and humans).
These viruses may spread to humans from nonhuman reservoirs, but most arboviral diseases are not transmissible by humans. Exceptions include dengue, yellow fever, Zika virus infection, and chikungunya disease, which can be transmitted from person to person via mosquitoes. When human-to-human transmission occurs, it can be by blood transfusion, organ transplantation, sexual contact, and from mother to child during birth, depending on the specific virus involved.
Zika virus can be transmitted during sexual activity, whether the infected individual is asymptomatic or symptomatic. However, human-to-human transmission through casual everyday contact has not been documented.
Some infections (eg, West Nile virus infection, Colorado tick fever, dengue, Zika virus) have been shown to spread by blood transfusion or organ donation.
Most viruses associated with hemorrhagic fevers are classified in the families Arenaviridae and Filoviridae. However, some arboviruses, such as some flaviviruses (those causing yellow fever and dengue) and some Bunyaviridae (those causing Rift Valley fever, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome, and the Hantaviruses), can also be associated with hemorrhagic symptoms.
The Arenaviridae include lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus, Lassa fever virus, Mopeia virus, Tacaribe virus, Junin virus, Lujo virus, and Machupo virus; all are transmitted by rodents and thus are not arboviruses. Lassa fever virus can be transmitted from person to person.
The Filoviridae consist of 2 genera: Ebolavirus (consisting of 5 species) and Marburgvirus (consisting of 2 species). The specific vectors of these viruses have not been confirmed, but fruit bats are the prime candidates; thus, Filoviridae are not arboviruses. Human-to-human transmission of Ebola virus and Marburg virus occurs readily.
Many arbovirus, arenavirus, and filovirus infections are asymptomatic. When symptomatic, they generally begin with a minor nonspecific flu-like illness that may evolve to one of a few syndromes (see table Arbovirus, Arenavirus, and Filovirus Diseases). These syndromes include lymphadenopathy, rashes, aseptic meningitis, encephalitis, arthralgias, arthritis, and noncardiogenic pulmonary edema. Many cause fever and bleeding tendencies (hemorrhagic fever) due to decreased synthesis of vitamin K–dependent coagulation factors, disseminated intravascular coagulation, and altered platelet function. Joint symptoms may persist beyond the acute infection (2).
Laboratory diagnosis often involves viral cultures, polymerase chain reaction, electron microscopy, and antigen and antibody detection methods where available.
Arbovirus, Arenavirus, and Filovirus Diseases
Distinguishing Symptoms
Viral Agent or Disease
Family
Vector
Major Distribution*
Fever, malaise, headaches, myalgias
Colorado tick fever
Spinareoviridae (Coltivirus)
Ticks
Dermacentor species
Western United States, western Canada
Phlebotomus fever (sand fly fever)
Phenuiviridae (Phlebovirus)
Sand flies
Phlebotomus species
Mediterranean basin, Balkans, Middle East, Pakistan, India, China, eastern Africa, Panama, Brazil
Venezuelan equine encephalitis
Togaviridae (Alphavirus)
Mosquitoes
Culex species
Central America, South America, Florida
Heartland virus
Phenuiviridae (Phlebovirus)
Tick
Amblyomma americanum
United States (midwestern and eastern)
Phenuiviridae (Phlebovirus)
Mosquitoes
Several species
South Africa, eastern Africa, Egypt, Yemen, Saudi Arabia
Peribunyaviridae (Simbu virus)
Biting midge
Culicoides paraensis
South and Central America, Caribbean
Rash
plus
Fever, malaise, headaches, myalgias
Dengue fever
Flaviviridae
Mosquitoes
Aedes species
Southeast Asia, South Asia, West and East Africa, Oceania, Australia, South and Central America, Mexico, Caribbean, United States
Usutu
Flaviviridae
Mosquitoes
Africa, Europe
Flaviviridae
Mosquitoes
Aedes species
Central and South America, Mexico, Caribbean, United States, Africa, Pacific Islands, Asia
Flaviviridae
Mosquitoes
Culex species
Africa, Middle East, southern Europe, Russia, India, Indonesia, United States, southern Canada, Mexico, South America, Caribbean
Arthralgia, rash
plus
Fever, malaise, headaches, myalgias
Togaviridae (Alphavirus)
Mosquitoes
Aedes species
Africa, India, Pakistan, Guam, Southeast Asia, Reunion Island, New Guinea, limited areas of Europe, South and Central America, Mexico, United States, Nepal, China, Caribbean, Pacific islands
Bourbon virus
Orthomyxoviridae (Thogotovirus)
Tick
Amblyomma americanum
United States (Midwest and Southern)
Togaviridae (Alphavirus)
Mosquitoes
Haemagogus species
Central America, Caribbean, and South America
Ross River virus
Togaviridae (Alphavirus)
Mosquitoes
Aedes species, Culex species
Australia, New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Samoa, Cook Islands
Barmah Forest virus
Togaviridae (Alphavirus)
Mosquitoes
Aedes species, Culex species
Australia
Sindbis virus disease (Ockelbo disease, Karelian fever)
Togaviridae (Alphavirus)
Mosquitoes
Culex species
Africa, Australia, Asia, former Soviet Union, Europe (including Finland and Sweden), Oceania
Hemorrhagic signs§
plus
Fever, malaise, headaches, myalgias
Flaviviridae
Mosquitoes
Aedes species
Panama, South America, Africa
Flaviviridae
Mosquitoes
Aedes species
Southeast Asia, South Asia, West and East Africa, Oceania, Caribbean, South and Central America, Mexico, United States
Flaviviridae
Ticks
Haemaphysalis species
India
Flaviviridae
Ticks
Dermacentor species
Russia
Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever
Bunyaviridae (Nairovirus)
Ticks
Hyalomma species
Africa, southern and eastern Europe, India, Pakistan China, Turkey, Middle East, Russia
Hantaviridae(Hantavirus)
Rodent
Korea, Japan, China, Far Eastern Russia, the Balkans
Seoul virus
Hantaviridae (Hantavirus)
Rodent
Nearly worldwide, including Korea, Japan, the Americas, Europe
Puumala virus (nephropathia epidemica)
Hantaviridae (Hantavirus)
Rodent
Scandinavia, Russia, the Balkans
Dobrava-Belgrade virus
Hantaviridae (Hantavirus)
Rodent
The Balkans, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Turkey
Amur virus
Hantaviridae (Hantavirus)
Rodent
Russia
Saaremaa virus
Hantaviridae (Hantavirus)
Rodent
Europe
Sangassou virus
Hantaviridae (Hantavirus)
Rodent
Guinea
Machupo virus (Bolivian hemorrhagic fever)
Arenaviridae
Rodent
Bolivia
Junin virus (Argentine hemorrhagic fever)
Arenaviridae
Rodent
Argentina
Guanarito virus (Venezuelan hemorrhagic fever)
Arenaviridae
Rodent
Venezuela
Arenaviridae
Rodent
Mastomys species
West Africa, including Nigeria
Lujo virus
Arenaviridae
Unknown
Zambia
Filoviridae
Human to human
Monkey
Bat
Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa
Filoviridae
Human to human
Monkey
Bat
Zaire, Sudan, Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Côte d'Ivoire, Uganda
Severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome virus
Bunyaviridae
Ticks
Haemaphysalis longicornis
China, Korea, Japan
Noncardiogenic pulmonary edema
plus
Fever, malaise, headaches, myalgias
Hantavirus: Sin Nombre, Black Creek Canal, Bayou, Isla Vista, Monongahela, Leguna Negra, Maciel, Araraquara, Maripa, Juquitiba, Castel dos Sonhos, Central Plata, Andes, Andes-like viruses Hu39694, Lechiguanas, Oran, Bermejo, Choclo
Hantaviridae (Hantavirus)
Rodents
United States, Canada, Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina, Chile, Panama
Fever and central nervous system involvement
Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE)
Togaviridae (Alphavirus)
Mosquitoes
Culex species, Culiseta melanura
Atlantic and Gulf coasts of United States, Caribbean, upper New York, Connecticut, Indiana, Ohio, western Michigan, Wisconsin, southern Canada, Mexico
Madariaga variant (formerly South American EEE)
Togaviridae (Alphavirus)
Mosquitoes
Culex species, Culiseta melanura
Panama, Venezuela, Argentina, Haiti
Western equine encephalitis
Togaviridae (Alphavirus)
Mosquito
Culex species
United States, Canada, Central and South America
Flaviviridae
Mosquitoes
Culex species
Africa, Middle East, southern Europe, Russia, Germany, India, Indonesia, United States, southern Canada, Mexico, South America, Caribbean
St. Louis encephalitis
Flaviviridae
Mosquitoes
Culex species
United States, Caribbean, Panama, South America
Usutu
Flaviviridae
Mosquitoes
Africa, Europe
Venezuelan equine encephalitis
Togaviridae (Alphavirus)
Mosquitoes
Culex species
Argentina, Brazil, northern South America, Panama, Mexico, Florida
La Crosse encephalitis
Peribunyaviridae
Mosquitoes
Aedes species
United States, particularly the North Central states, New York, Appalachian states
Jamestown Canyon virus
Peribunyaviridae
Mosquitoes
Aedes species
United States from the Rocky Mountains to the East Coast, southeastern Canada
Japanese encephalitis
Flaviviridae
Mosquitoes
Culex species
Japan, Korea, China, India, Nepal, Philippines, Southeast Asia, Russia, Australia
Flaviviridae
Tick
Ixodes species
Eastern Canada, New York, Rhode Island, New England states, Ohio, Wisconsin, Russia
Murray Valley encephalitis
Flaviviridae
Mosquitoes
Culex species
Australia, New Guinea
Flaviviridae
Ticks
Haemaphysalis spinigera
India
Flaviviridae
Ticks
Ixodes species
Haemaphysalis species
Europe, Balkans, Russia, Kyrgyzstan
Arenaviridae
Rodents
Americas, Europe, Australia, Japan
* Changes in climatic conditions can affect the geographic range of arboviruses by extending or contracting the habitats of their vectors.
† Rift Valley fever also causes hemorrhage, meningoencephalitis, and ocular disorders.
‡ West Nile virus also causes encephalitis.
§ The Seoul, Puumala, Dobrava, and Hantaan hantaviruses cause hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome.
Treatment of Arbovirus, Arenavirus, and Filovirus Infections
Supportive care
Sometimes ribavirinSometimes ribavirin
Treatment for most of these infections is supportive.
In hemorrhagic fevers, bleeding may require phytonadione (In hemorrhagic fevers, bleeding may require phytonadione (vitamin K1). Transfusion of packed red blood cells or fresh frozen plasma may also be necessary. Aspirin and other NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) are contraindicated because of antiplatelet activity. For advanced cases of hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) may be needed.of packed red blood cells or fresh frozen plasma may also be necessary. Aspirin and other NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) are contraindicated because of antiplatelet activity. For advanced cases of hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) may be needed.
Ribavirin is recommended for hemorrhagic fever caused by arenaviruses or bunyaviruses including Ribavirin is recommended for hemorrhagic fever caused by arenaviruses or bunyaviruses includingLassa fever, Rift Valley fever, and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever. Ribavirin dosing should be adjusted as needed if hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome is present.
Antiviral treatment for other syndromes has not been adequately studied. Ribavirin has not been effective in animal models of filovirus and flavivirus infections. Antiviral treatment for other syndromes has not been adequately studied. Ribavirin has not been effective in animal models of filovirus and flavivirus infections.
Two medications are available to treat Ebola virus disease caused by Zaire Ebola virus in adults and children: a combination of 3 monoclonal antibodies (atoltivimab/maftivimab/odesivimab) and a single monoclonal antibody (ansuvimab).Two medications are available to treat Ebola virus disease caused by Zaire Ebola virus in adults and children: a combination of 3 monoclonal antibodies (atoltivimab/maftivimab/odesivimab) and a single monoclonal antibody (ansuvimab).
Prevention of Arbovirus, Arenavirus, and Filovirus Infections
Vector control
Prevention of vector bites
Sometimes vaccination
Avoidance of contact with infected animals, their products, and their excrement (hantaviruses)
The abundance and diversity of arboviruses means that it is often easier and cheaper to control arbovirus infections by destroying their arthropod vectors or taking other population control measures, preventing bites, and eliminating their breeding habitats than by developing specific vaccines or medications.
Vector control and bite prevention
Diseases transmitted by mosquitoes or ticks can often be prevented by the following:
Reduce or limit infection in vector populations
Wear clothing that covers as much of the body as possible
Stay in places that have air conditioning or that use window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out
Sleep under a mosquito bed net in places that are not adequately screened or air-conditioned
Use insect repellants (eg, DEET [diethyltoluamide])Use insect repellants (eg, DEET [diethyltoluamide])
Treat clothing and gear with permethrin insecticide (do not apply directly to the skin).Treat clothing and gear with permethrin insecticide (do not apply directly to the skin).
Minimize the likelihood of exposure to the insect or tick (eg, for mosquitoes, limiting time outdoors in wet areas; for ticks, see sidebar Tick Bite Prevention)
There has been progress in reducing populations of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes through the release of sterile males or genetically modified males (1). Another approach is to limit infection among vector populations. Field trials are underway with introduction into the wild of Aedes aegypti that have been infected with Wolbachia bacteria, which blocks arbovirus midgut infection (2). These bacteria do not reduce mosquito populations. Instead, they block infection of the mosquitoes by dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses, thus reducing transmission of disease. The Wolbachia are transmitted to the infected mosquito's offspring, thus multiplying the effectiveness of the technique.
Diseases transmitted by rodent excreta can be prevented by the following:
Before cleaning closed spaces where mice might have been, ventilate for ≥ 15 minutes.
Wet down surfaces with a 10% bleach solution before sweeping or cleaning.
Avoid stirring up dust.
Seal sites of potential rodent entry into homes and nearby buildings.
Prevent rodent access to food.
Eliminate potential nesting sites in and around the home and other buildings.
Guidelines for cleaning up after rodents and working in areas with potential rodent excreta are available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (3).
Because transmission of the filoviruses Ebola virus and Marburg virus is predominantly from person to person, prevention of spread requires strict quarantine and isolation measures for infected persons.
Vaccination
In the United States, there are effective vaccines only for Ebola virus (4) yellow fever virus (5), Japanese encephalitis virus (6), tick-borne encephalitis (7), and chikungunya virus. Vaccines for dengue are available in Puerto Rico only, but efficacy is only moderate and varies by dengue immune status, serotype, and patient age; studies are ongoing (8, 9).
