Tools of Prevention

Lifestyle and disease are clearly linked. For example, eating an unhealthy diet (high in calories, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids and deficient in certain other nutrients), not exercising regularly, and smoking increase the risk of developing heart disease, cancer, and stroke—the three leading causes of death in the United States. Changing unhealthy lifestyle habits can help prevent particular disorders and/or improve fitness and quality of life. Talking with doctors and other health care professionals can help people make good decisions and establish healthy habits. However, establishing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be done only by the person. Consistently eating a healthy diet and getting enough exercise are difficult for many people, but people who do so reduce their risk of developing serious disorders and often feel better and have more energy.

Healthy eating habits can help people prevent or control disorders such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, osteoporosis, and certain cancers. Recommendations include

Eating plenty of vegetables, fruits, and whole-grain cereals and breads, partly because such a diet is high in fiber

Reducing consumption of saturated fats (such as those in butter, cheese, beef, pork, poultry with the skin, and some prepared foods) and avoiding trans fatty acids



Limiting calories to maintain recommended body weight (see table Body Mass Index (BMI))

Limiting the amount of salt consumed



Physical activity and exercise can help prevent obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, some types of cancer, constipation, falls, and other health problems. The best routine includes moderate physical activity for a total of 150 minutes per week, or vigorous aerobic activity for 75 minutes per week (or a combination of the two). Exercise periods should be at least 10 minutes long and ideally spread throughout the week. However, getting even a little bit of exercise is much better than none at all. For example, people who can devote only 10 minutes to physical activity a few times per week may still reap important benefits, particularly if the exercise is vigorous. Walking is one simple, effective exercise that many people enjoy. Certain types of exercise can also target specific problems. For example, stretching improves flexibility, which can help prevent falls. Aerobic exercise may decrease the risk of heart attack and angina.

Quitting smoking

Safe sex practices remain important. Key safe sex practices are avoiding risky sex partners and remaining mutually monogamous. People who have more than one sex partner can greatly reduce their risk of contracting a sexually transmitted infection by correctly using a latex condom every time they have sex. People who are allergic to latex can use other kinds of condoms.

Limiting alcohol use is important. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults of legal drinking age either not drink any alcohol or limit the amount to 2 drinks or less in a day for men or 1 drink or less in a day for women on days when alcohol is consumed. (Each drink is about one 12-ounce [341 ml] can of beer, 5 ounces [142 ml] of wine, or 1.5 ounces [43 ml] of liquor of more concentrated liquor, such as whiskey.) Whether drinking, even small amounts of alcohol, has any health benefits is unclear. Also, drinking even small amounts of alcohol may increase the risk of harmful effects.

Preventing injuries is crucial to maintaining a healthful lifestyle. People can lower their risk of injury by taking certain precautions, such as wearing appropriate protective equipment (including seat belts). For older people,the following can help reduce the risk of falling:

Removing throw rugs

Having good lighting at home

Exercising (especially to improve balance and muscle strength)

Having vision checked regularly, getting the correct glasses, and wearing them

Having a doctor, nurse, or pharmacist review all medications that can contribute to falls whenever prescriptions are added or changed

Adequate sleep is also an important part of a healthy lifestyle, particularly affecting mood and mental state. Insufficient sleep is a risk factor for injuries.