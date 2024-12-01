Ultrasound or computed tomography (CT) scans of the abdomen

Pain is a useful clue, but pain often does not occur until an aneurysm is large or about to rupture. However, many people with aneurysms have no symptoms and are diagnosed by chance when a routine physical examination or an imaging procedure (such as x-ray studies or CT or ultrasound scans) of the abdomen is done for another reason.

Doctors may feel a pulsating mass in the center of the abdomen. With a stethoscope placed on the middle of the abdomen, doctors may hear a whooshing sound (bruit) caused by turbulence as blood rushes through the aneurysm. However, in people with obesity, even large aneurysms may not be detected. Rapidly enlarging aneurysms that are about to rupture commonly hurt or feel tender when pressed during an abdominal examination.

Occasionally, an abdominal x-ray image reveals an aneurysm that has calcium deposits in its wall, but these images provide little other information. Other diagnostic tests are more useful for detecting aneurysms and determining their size. Usually, ultrasound scans can clearly show the size of an aneurysm. If an aneurysm is detected, ultrasound scans may be repeated every few months to determine whether and how quickly the aneurysm is enlarging.

CT scans of the abdomen, particularly if done after a contrast agent is injected intravenously, can determine the size and shape of an abdominal aortic aneurysm more accurately than ultrasound scans but expose the person to radiation. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is also accurate but may not be available as quickly as ultrasound or CT scanning.

Screening for abdominal aortic aneurysms with ultrasound scans, even if people have no symptoms, is sometimes recommended for certain people older than 65 years, such as men who have smoked and have a family history of an abdominal aortic aneurysm.