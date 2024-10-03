Magda Lenartowicz, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- Geriatric Medicine, Preventive Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Care
Education
- Fellowship: Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz
- Medical School: University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, Saskatoon, Canada
- Residency: University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, Saskatoon, Canada
- Fellowship: Geriatric Medicine, UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
Certifications
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Geriatric Medicine
Manual Chapters and Commentaries