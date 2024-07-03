Medical Testing Decisions

Diagnostic tests are done to find the cause of people’s symptoms. When choosing tests, health care professionals take the following into consideration:

Which diseases are most likely

Risks of the tests

Costs of the tests

Ability of the person to access and undergo the test

Accuracy of the tests

Seriousness of the person’s symptoms and general condition

The person's preferences

The most likely diseases are identified based on the medical history and physical examination, taking into account each person's specific findings and medical background.

In general, doctors may initially prefer tests that are

Less invasive and have lower risks (for example, a blood test rather than a biopsy)

Widely available

Relatively inexpensive

Highly accurate

However, not all tests have all of these favorable features. Doctors must use their experience and education to select the best tests to recommend for each patient.

There are many reasons why a person may not be able to have the doctor's first choice of test for a certain disease. The following are just a few examples:

People with claustrophobia might be unwilling to undergo magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing

People with certain types of artificial heart pacemaker may not be able to undergo MRI

People with kidney disease or allergies may be unable to receive injections of the contrast agents used for certain computed tomography (CT) or MRI tests

People who live in remote areas might be unable to travel to centers where certain tests are available

People may be unable to afford the cost of the tests

In these cases, the doctor would recommend the next best test.

The seriousness of the symptoms and a person’s general condition can affect the choice of diagnostic tests:

For symptoms that are mild and not likely to be caused by a serious disease, a doctor might order fewer tests. If necessary, additional testing can be done later.

For serious illness and symptoms that point to a disease that might result in immediate harm, a doctor might order many tests at once to determine the diagnosis sooner. If time is of the essence, a doctor might even recommend hospitalization.

Excluding the more common causes of symptoms may be done prior to ordering more specific tests for rare causes.

When less invasive tests (for example, a blood test or a CT scan) fail to reveal the cause of the disease, a doctor might recommend a more invasive test (usually a biopsy or surgical procedure) as the next step. In such cases, people should understand the risks and benefits of the proposed procedure before agreeing to it, that is, they must give informed consent.

In some special cases, a doctor also may ask people whether it is important to them to know if they have a certain disease or to get treatment for that disease if they do have it (see Defining Goals).