Overview of Poisoning

Very few swallowed poisons are absorbed so quickly that measures cannot be tried to keep them out of the bloodstream. However, such measures are effective only for certain poisons and situations.

Stomach emptying (inducing vomiting or stomach pumping), once commonly done, is now usually avoided because it removes only a small amount of the poison and can cause serious complications. Stomach emptying rarely improves a person's outcome. However, stomach pumping may be done very rarely if an unusually dangerous poison is involved or if the person appears very sick.

In this procedure, a tube is inserted through the mouth into the stomach. Water is poured into the stomach through the tube and is then drained out (gastric lavage). This procedure is repeated several times. If people are drowsy because of the poison, doctors usually first put a plastic breathing tube through the mouth into the windpipe (endotracheal intubation). Endotracheal intubation helps keep the gastric lavage liquid from entering the lungs.

Activated charcoal is sometimes given in hospital emergency departments to people who have swallowed poisons. Activated charcoal binds to the poison that is still in the digestive tract, preventing its absorption into the blood. Charcoal is usually taken by mouth if the person is alert and cooperative. Introducing activated charcoal through a tube placed in the nose or mouth in people who are either uncooperative or lethargic is not recommended. Sometimes doctors give charcoal every 4 to 6 hours to help cleanse the body of the poison. Not all poisons are inactivated by charcoal. For example, charcoal does not bind alcohol, iron, or many household chemicals.

Whole-bowel irrigation is a treatment method designed to flush a poison from the digestive tract. It is used only occasionally, for example, for serious poisoning caused by poisons that get stuck in the digestive tract or need to be moved physically (such as packets of hidden, smuggled drugs) or poisons that are absorbed slowly (such as some sustained-release drugs) or not absorbed by activated charcoal (such as iron and lead).