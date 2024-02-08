Electron beam computed tomography (CT) can detect the amount of calcium deposits in the coronary arteries. The amount of calcium present (the calcium score) is roughly proportional to the likelihood of the person having angina or a heart attack. However, because calcium deposits may be present even in people whose arteries are not very narrowed, the score does not reliably predict the need for PCI or CABG. Doctors may consider using electron beam CT as a screening tool in people at intermediate risk of coronary artery disease, people with symptoms of coronary artery disease whose stress test was inconclusive, and some people with atypical symptoms of coronary artery disease. Electron beam CT is not recommended for screening all people regardless of symptoms, in part because it exposes people to some radiation.

Multidetector row CT or CT angiography uses a high-speed CT scanner with many small detectors that can accurately identify coronary artery narrowing. The technique is noninvasive and highly accurate in excluding coronary artery narrowing as a source of a person’s symptoms (particularly in people who were not able to have a stress test or had a stress test that was inconclusive). It can also be used to determine whether a stent or bypass graft is blocked, to display cardiac and coronary venous anatomy, and to assess whether atheromas contain calcium. However, the technique cannot be used in women who are pregnant or in people who are unable to hold their breath for 15 to 20 seconds 3 or 4 times during the procedure. Also, because the test does not work well if the heart is beating fast, people whose heart rate is above 65 beats per minute are given medications to slow the heart rate. People who cannot tolerate such medications or a low heart rate cannot have the test. People are also exposed to significant amounts of radiation.

Cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is valuable in evaluating the heart and the large vessels coming from the heart (the aorta and the pulmonary arteries). This technique avoids any radiation exposure. In people with coronary artery disease, MRI may be used to evaluate narrowing of the arteries, measure the blood flow in the coronary arteries, and test how well the heart is being supplied with oxygen. MRI can also be used to assess abnormalities of heart wall motion during stress (which may indicate poor blood supply to that area) and whether areas of heart muscle damaged by a heart attack may recover (testing viability).