Overview of Stroke

A doctor's evaluation

Computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging

Laboratory tests including those to measure blood sugar

Symptoms and results of physical examination suggest the diagnosis of stroke, but tests are needed to help doctors determine the following:

Whether stroke has occurred

Whether it is ischemic or hemorrhagic

How severe it is and whether immediate treatment is required

What the best way to prevent future strokes is

Whether rehabilitation therapy is needed and, if so, what it should include

The blood sugar level is measured immediately because a low blood sugar level (hypoglycemia) occasionally causes symptoms similar to those of stroke, such as paralysis on one side of the body.

Computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the brain is used to do the following:

Determine whether a stroke has occurred and estimate how long ago it occurred

Determine whether the stroke is ischemic or hemorrhagic

Identify any large arteries that are blocked with a clot that could be removed mechanically—called endovascular (mechanical) thrombectomy

Check for signs of increased pressure within the skull (intracranial pressure)

These tests can detect most hemorrhagic strokes, except for some subarachnoid hemorrhages. When CT does not detect a stroke, a spinal tap may be done to check for blood due to a subarachnoid hemorrhage. CT and MRI can also detect many ischemic strokes but sometimes not until several hours after symptoms appear.

Other imaging tests include magnetic resonance angiography, CT angiography, and cerebral angiography. Cerebral angiography is done with a thin, flexible tube (catheter) inserted into an artery in the groin, threaded through the aorta to the carotid artery in the neck and into the skull. Contrast dye is injected into the arteries of the brain to make them visible on x-rays. However, CT angiography has largely replaced cerebral angiography because it is less invasive. CT angiography involves injection of a contrast agent into a vein in the arm—a slightly safer option than insertion of a catheter into an artery, as is done in cerebral angiography.

If needed to confirm the diagnosis, a specialized type of MRI, called diffusion-weighted MRI, can show areas of brain tissue that are severely and usually permanently damaged and no longer functioning. Diffusion-weighted MRI can often help doctors differentiate a transient ischemic attack from an ischemic stroke. However, this procedure is not always available.

To identify the cause of stroke, doctors try to determine where the problem is:

The heart: Electrocardiography (ECG), echocardiography, and blood tests are done to check for heart damage that could cause clots to form and then travel to the brain.

Blood vessels: CT, MRI, and ultrasonography are done to check the blood vessels from the heart to the brain.

The blood: Blood tests are done to check for disorders that cause blood clotting.

Doctors also do tests to check for problems that can contribute to or cause a stroke, such as a heart infection, a low blood oxygen level, and dehydration. Doctors check the urine for cocaine.

Additional tests are done as needed. The ability to swallow is evaluated as soon as a stroke is suspected, sometimes by taking x-rays after a substance that can be seen on x-rays (radiopaque contrast agent), such as barium, is swallowed. If people have difficulty swallowing, they are given nothing by mouth, except sometimes medications, until their swallowing improves.

Depending on the type of stroke doctors suspect, more tests are done to identify the cause.

Doctors often use a standardized set of questions and commands to determine how severe the stroke is and how well people are recovering. It includes evaluation of level of consciousness, the ability to answer questions, the ability to obey simple commands, vision, arm and leg function, and speech.