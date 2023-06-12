Transient Ischemic Attacks (TIAs)

Rapid resolution of symptoms

Computed tomography and, when available, magnetic resonance imaging

Tests to determine the cause

People who have a sudden symptom similar to any symptom of a stroke, even if it quickly resolves, should go immediately to an emergency department. Such a symptom suggests a TIA. However, other disorders, including seizures, brain tumors, migraine headaches, and abnormally low levels of sugar in the blood (hypoglycemia), cause similar symptoms, so further evaluation is needed.

Doctors suspect a TIA if symptoms of a stroke develop, particularly if they resolve in less than 1 hour. Doctors may be unable to tell a stroke from a TIA before symptoms resolve. They evaluate people who have symptoms of a TIA or stroke rapidly. People who have had a TIA are usually admitted in the hospital, at least for a short time, to do tests and to be able to treat them rapidly if a stroke occurs soon after the TIA. Risk of a stroke is highest during the first 24 to 48 hours after a TIA.

Doctors check for risk factors for stroke by asking people questions, reviewing their medical history, and doing blood tests.

Imaging tests, such as computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), are done to check for evidence of a stroke, bleeding, and brain tumors. A specialized type of MRI, called diffusion-weighted MRI, can show areas of brain tissue that are severely damaged and not functioning. Diffusion-weighted MRI can often help doctors differentiate a TIA from an ischemic stroke. However, diffusion-weighted MRI is not always available.

Tests are done to determine what caused the TIA. Tests may include

Electrocardiography (ECG) to check for abnormal heart rhythms

Continuous ECG monitoring (done at home or in the hospital) to record the heart rate and rhythm continuously for 24 hours (or more) and thus detect abnormal heart rhythms that occur unpredictably or briefly

Echocardiography to check the heart for blood clots, pumping or structural abnormalities, and valve disorders

Other imaging tests

Blood tests to check for disorders such as anemia and polycythemia and for risk factors such as high cholesterol levels or diabetes

Other imaging tests help determine whether an artery to the brain is blocked, which artery is blocked, and how complete the blockage is. These tests provide images of the arteries that carry blood through the neck to the brain (the internal carotid arteries and the vertebral arteries) and the arteries of the brain (such as the cerebral arteries). They include color Doppler ultrasonography (used to evaluate blood flow through arteries), magnetic resonance angiography, and CT angiography (CT done after a contrast agent is injected into a vein).