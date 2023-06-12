An aneurysm is a bulge (dilation) in the wall of an artery. Aneurysms that occur in the arteries of the brain (cerebral arteries) are called cerebral aneurysms.

Aneurysms may occur in any artery. (See also Aortic Branch Aneurysms and Aneurysms of Arteries in the Arms, Legs, and Heart.)

In the United States, brain aneurysms occur in 3 to 5% of people. Brain aneurysms can occur at any age but are most common among people aged 30 to 60 years. They are more common among women than men.

People may have only one cerebral aneurysm or several.

Causes of Brain Aneurysms Many cerebral aneurysms result from a weakness in the artery wall that is present at birth (congenital). Others are caused by atherosclerosis (buildup of plaque or fatty material in the wall of blood vessels). Other aneurysms result from bacterial or fungal infections in the wall of the artery that develop after use of illicit intravenous drugs such as heroin. Such infections usually start elsewhere in the body, typically in a heart valve, before spreading to the wall of the artery. Factors that increase the risk of having a brain aneurysms may include Hereditary connective tissue disorders (such as Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, pseudoxanthoma elasticum, and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney syndrome)

A first-degree relative (parent, sibling, or child) who has had an aneurysm

High blood pressure (hypertension)

Cigarette smoking

A substance use disorder

Symptoms of Brain Aneurysms Most cerebral aneurysms do not cause symptoms unless they are large or rupture. Larger unruptured cerebral aneurysms can push on brain tissue and nerves and cause headache, which may feel pounding in time with the pulse (pulsatile). Less often, people may have dilated pupils and/or symptoms of a stroke, such as weakness or paralysis on one side of the body. People with aneurysms caused by bacterial or fungal infection may have a fever and lose weight. Rupture of a cerebral aneurysm causes a subarachnoid hemorrhage with an immediate, severe headache. The pain reaches its peak intensity within seconds. It is sometimes described as coming on like a thunderclap and "the worst headache ever experienced." A ruptured aneurysm may also cause nausea, vomiting, a stiff neck, sensitivity to light, loss of consciousness, and/or seizures. If the ruptured aneurysm bleeds into the brain tissue (intracerebral hemorrhage), people often develop a symptoms of a stroke (which is typically caused by blood clots rather than bleeding). The bleeding can increase the pressure in the brain, which can lead to coma and sometimes death.

Diagnosis of Brain Aneurysms Computed tomography (CT) angiography or magnetic resonance angiography Because cerebral aneurysms are near the brain and are usually small, their diagnosis and treatment differ from those of other aneurysms. Brain aneurysms may be detected incidentally when imaging tests are done for other reasons. The diagnosis of a brain aneurysm is based on results of computed tomography (CT) angiography (CT done after a contrast agent is injected into a vein) or magnetic resonance angiography. However, digital subtraction angiography is the most accurate way to diagnose aneurysms. For digital subtraction angiography, x-ray images of blood vessels are taken before and after a radiopaque contrast agent is injected. Then a computer subtracts one image from the other. Images of structures other than arteries (such as bones) are eliminated. As a result, the arteries can be seen more clearly. Tests used to diagnose an infected aneurysm include CT angiography or magnetic resonance angiography and blood cultures. which can show the growth of microorganisms (such as bacteria or fungi).