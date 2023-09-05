A stroke is a sudden brain problem that happens when a blood vessel in your brain either gets blocked or breaks open and bleeds.

Stroke video

Part of your brain stops getting blood. Brain tissue that doesn't get blood stops working and dies. If a lot of brain tissue is affected, your symptoms will be more severe.

If a blocked blood vessel opens up quickly on its own, your symptoms may go away completely. This is called a transient ischemic attack (TIA), which is a warning sign that you could soon have a stroke.