Депресивні розлади у дітей та підлітків

Concurrent measures directed at the family and school

For adolescents, usually antidepressants plus psychotherapy

For preadolescents, psychotherapy followed, if needed, by antidepressants

Appropriate measures directed at the family and school must accompany direct treatment of the child to enhance continued functioning and provide appropriate educational accommodations. Brief hospitalization may be necessary in acute crises, especially when suicidal behavior is identified.

For adolescents (as for adults), a combination of psychotherapy and antidepressants usually greatly outperforms either modality used alone (1). For preadolescents, the situation is much less clear. Most clinicians opt for psychotherapy in younger children; however, medications can be used in younger children (fluoxetine can be used in children ≥ 8 years), especially when depression is severe or has not previously responded to psychotherapy.

Usually, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI; see table Medications for Long-Term Treatment of Depression, Anxiety, and Related Disorders) is the first choice when an antidepressant is indicated (2). Children should be closely monitored for the emergence of behavioral side effects (eg, disinhibition, behavioral activation), which are common but are usually mild to moderate. Usually, decreasing the medication dose or changing to a different medication eliminates or reduces these effects. Rarely, such effects are severe (eg, aggressiveness, increased suicidality). Behavioral adverse effects are idiosyncratic and may occur with any antidepressant and at any time during treatment. As a result, children and adolescents taking such drugs must be closely monitored.

Adult-based research has suggested that antidepressants that act on both the serotonergic and adrenergic/dopaminergic systems may be modestly more effective; however, such medications (eg, duloxetine, venlafaxine, mirtazapine; certain tricyclics, particularly clomipramine) also tend to have more adverse effects. Such drugs may be especially useful in treatment-resistant cases. Nonserotonergic antidepressants such as bupropion and desipramine may also be used with a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) to enhance efficacy. In very severe depression, psychotic and/or manic symptoms may require treatment with an antipsychotic medication (3, 4).

Transcranial magnetic stimulation—although not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in youths—has been used, particularly when patients do not respond to or tolerate medications (5). Preliminary studies of transcranial magnetic stimulation in adolescents show similar clinical effects and tolerability as in adults (5–8). Larger ongoing studies will soon provide more data on noninvasive brain stimulation in adolescent depression (7).

As in adults, relapse and recurrence are common. Children and adolescents should remain in treatment for at least 1 year after symptoms have remitted. Most experts recommend that children who have experienced ≥ 2 episodes of major depression be treated indefinitely.

