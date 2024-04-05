Синдром дефіциту уваги з гіперактивністю (СДУГ)

Stimulant preparations that include methylphenidate or amphetamine salts are most widely used. Response varies greatly, and dosage depends on the severity of the behavior and the child’s ability to tolerate the medication. Dosing is adjusted in frequency and amount until the optimal balance between response and adverse effects is achieved.

Methylphenidate is usually started at the lowest dose orally once a day (immediate-release form) for children and increased in frequency weekly, usually to approximately 2 to 3 times per day or every 4 hours during waking hours; many clinicians try to use morning and midday dosing. If response is inadequate but the medication is tolerated, dose can be increased. The goal is to find an optimal balance between benefits and adverse effects for each individual. Doses that are too low and do not provide adequate benefit may lead families to abandon treatment early while doses that are too high may cause serious side effects with or without adequate clinical benefit. The dextro isomer of methylphenidate is the active moiety and is available for prescription at one half the dose.

Dextroamphetamine (immediate-release form) is typically started (often in combination with racemic amphetamine) orally once a day, which can then be increased to 2 or 3 times a day or every 4 hours during waking hours. Dose titration should balance effectiveness against adverse effects; actual doses vary significantly among individuals, but, in general, higher doses increase the likelihood of unacceptable adverse effects. In general, dextroamphetamine doses are approximately two thirds those of methylphenidate doses.

For methylphenidate or dextroamphetamine, once an optimal dosage is reached, an equivalent dosage of the same medication in a sustained-release form is often substituted to avoid the need for medication administration in school. Long-acting preparations include wax matrix slow-release tablets, biphasic capsules containing the equivalent of 2 doses, and osmotic release pills and transdermal patches that provide up to 12 hours of coverage. Both short-acting and long-acting liquid preparations are also available. Pure dextro preparations (eg, dextromethylphenidate) are often used to minimize adverse effects such as anxiety; doses are typically half those of mixed preparations. Prodrug preparations are also sometimes used because of their smoother release, longer duration of action, fewer adverse effects, and lower abuse potential. Learning is often enhanced by low doses, but improvement in behavioral symptoms often requires higher doses.

Dosing schedules of stimulants can be adjusted to cover specific days and times (eg, during school hours, while doing homework). Medication holidays may be tried on weekends, on holidays, or during longer breaks from school. Placebo periods (for 5 to 10 school days to smooth out day-to-day variability) are recommended to determine whether the medications are still needed.

Common adverse effects of stimulant medications include

Sleep disturbances (eg, insomnia)

Headache

Stomachache

Appetite suppression

Elevated heart rate and blood pressure

Depression is a less common adverse effect and may often represent an inability to easily shift focus (overfocusing). This can manifest as a dulled demeanor (sometimes described by families as being zombie-like) rather than actual clinical childhood depression. In fact, stimulants are sometimes used as adjunctive treatment for depression. A dulled demeanor can sometimes be addressed by cutting the stimulant dose or trying a different medication. Individuals with anxiety disorders can also experience exacerbations of anxiety symptoms.

Studies have shown growth in height slows over 2 years of stimulant medication use, and adult height potential may be diminished with chronic stimulant use (6).