Суїцидальна поведінка у дітей та підлітків

Suicidal incidents are often preceded by behavioral changes (eg, despondent mood, low self-esteem, sleep and appetite disturbances, inability to concentrate, truancy from school, somatic complaints, and suicidal preoccupation), which often bring the child or adolescent to the physician’s office. Statements such as “I wish I had never been born” or “I would like to go to sleep and never wake up” should be taken seriously as possible indications of suicidal intent. A suicidal threat or attempt represents an important communication about the intensity of experienced despair.

Early recognition of the risk factors mentioned above may help prevent a suicide attempt. In response to these early cues to threatened or attempted suicide, or to severe risk-taking behavior, vigorous intervention is appropriate. Adolescents should be directly questioned about their unhappy or self-destructive feelings; such direct questioning may diminish suicide risk. A physician should not provide unfounded reassurance, which can undermine the physician’s credibility and further lower the adolescent’s self-esteem.

Physicians should screen for suicide in the medical setting. Research published in 2017 indicated that 53% of pediatric patients presenting to the emergency department for medical reasons not related to suicide screened positive for suicidality (1). There is also evidence that most adults and children who eventually die by suicide had received medical care in the year prior to death (2, 3). Starting in July 2019, the Joint Commission has been requiring hospitals to screen for suicide as part of standard medical care (4, 5). However, in adults, almost 40% of suicide attempts and over 30% of suicide deaths have been reported to occur within 30 days of a negative patient health questionnaire (PHQ) screen (6). The development of better screening tools is ongoing. The "open source suicidality scale" (7) that also includes questions on suicide debate and whether life is worth living is reported to have high predictive ability across demographic groups in ages 13 and above (7).

Physicians should inquire about firearms, the leading cause of death for youth in the United States (60% homicides, 35% suicides, 4% unintentional) (8). Physician counseling combined with provision of a cable gun lock has been reported to increase safe storage of firearms (9).

In addition to screening for suicide, physicians should help patients do the following, which may help reduce the risk of suicide:

Get effective care for mental, physical, and substance use disorders

Access mental health services

Get support from the family and community

Learn ways to peacefully resolve conflict

Limit media access to suicide-related content (10)

Suicide-prevention programs can also help. The most effective programs are those that strive to ensure that the child has the following (11):

A supportive nurturing environment

Ready and equitable access and delivery of mental health services for all youths

A social setting that is characterized by respect for individual, racial, and cultural differences

In 2022 a new 3-digit code (988), referred to as the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, was activated in the United States. A call, text, or chat from 988 will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (whose previous Lifeline phone number, 1-800-273-8255, will continue to remain available). Trained counselors, in English and Spanish, available 24/7, will provide support and connect callers to resources if necessary. The service is confidential and free of charge. The SPRC Suicide Prevention Resource Center lists some of the programs. Additional information about the Suicide and Crisis lifeline is available online (988Lifeline.org).