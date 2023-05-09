Суїцидальна поведінка у дітей та підлітків

Suicidal behavior includes completed suicide, attempted suicide (with at least some intent to die), and suicide gestures; suicidal ideation is thoughts and plans about suicide. Psychiatric referral is usually required.
Between 1999 and 2019, suicide rates among American Indian/Alaskan Native, White, Black, Asian/Pacific Islander, and Hispanic youths (males and females ages 15 to 24) were reported at 23, 6.1, 4.3, 5.1, and 4.4 per 100,000 individuals. During the latter part of this time period, rates for Black and Asian Pacific Islander youths increased by 30% and 16%, respectively (1). In a report detailing increasing trends in suicide mortality in the United States (NCHS Brief No 398, February 2021), females (ages 10 to 14) showed an increase in deaths by suicide from 0.5% in 1999 to 3.1% in 2019; in males (ages 10 to 14) rates increased from 1.9% to 3.1%.
A number of factors may be contributing to the increase in attempts, including the increase in adolescent depression, especially in girls (2); increased parental opioid prescriptions (3); increased suicide rates among adults leading to increased awareness of suicide by youths (4) ; increasingly conflicted relationships with parents; and academic stressors (5, 6). The COVID-19 pandemic is a recent factor contributing to increased trends in suicide. Compared to the same time periods in 2019, emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts were 22% higher during the summer of 2020 and 39% higher during the winter of 2021 in adolescents 12 to 17 years of age for both sexes. Higher rates were reported in girls (26% higher during the summer and 51% during the winter) (7).
Many experts believe that the changing rates with which antidepressants are prescribed may be a factor (see Depressive Disorders in Children and Adolescents: Suicide risk and antidepressants). Some experts hypothesize that antidepressants have paradoxical effects, making children and adolescents more vocal about suicidal feelings but less likely to commit suicide. Nonetheless, although rare in prepubertal children, suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death in 10- to 24-year-olds and the 9th cause of death among children 5 to 11 years old (8). This remains a considerable public health concern, especially in minority groups, as the rate of suicide nearly doubled in Black elementary school children between 1993 and 2012 (9).
Довідкові матеріали загального характеру
Етіологія
In children and adolescents, risk of suicidal behavior is influenced by the presence of other psychiatric disorders and other disorders that affect the brain, family history, psychosocial factors, and environmental factors (see table Risk Factors for Suicidal Behavior in Children and Adolescents).
Фактори ризику суїцидальної поведінки у дітей та підлітків
Type
Examples
Psychiatric disorders and physical disorders that affect the brain
Mood disorders* (eg, schizophrenia, depressive disorders)
Substance use, particularly alcohol and THC† and/or substance use in adolescents
Aggressive, impulsive tendencies (conduct disorder)
Previous suicide attempts
Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
Anxiety disorders
Family history
Family history of suicidal behavior
Increased rates of suicide in adults
Parental opioid use‡
Mother with a mood disorder
Father with a history of trouble with the police
Poor communication with parents
Psychosocial factors
Recent disciplinary action§ (most commonly, school suspension)
Interpersonal loss (loss of a girlfriend or boyfriend, especially in boys; separation from parents)
Difficulties in school
Social isolation (particularly not working or going to college)
Minority in upwardly mobile home
Victim of bullying
Media reports of suicide (copycat suicide)
Sexual/gender minority status
Environmental factors
Easy access to lethal methods (eg, guns)
Barriers to and/or stigma associated with accessing mental health services
Medications
Isotretinoin¶
Montelukasta
Gabapentinb
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitorsc, d
Prednisoned
Benzodiazepinesd (alprazolam, diazepam)
* Mood disorders are present in more than one half of suicidal adolescents.
Other medications have also been reported to increase risk, leading to black box warnings by the Food and Drug Administration. However, in some cases, such as with use of antiseizure medications, the exact cause of increased risk in any given case is difficult to determine because the disease being treated (ie, epilepsy) is itself associated with a 5-fold increased risk of suicide in the absence of antiepileptic medications. Likewise, azithromycin was associated with increased suicidal risk (1), based on the medical claims data of private insurers collected by MarketScan on over 150 million people between 2003 to 2014. However, this increased suicidal risk may have been due to the increased risk conferred by infections (2). Liraglutide and varenicline (used to treat, respectively, obesity and smoking cessation) were also found to be associated with increased risk of suicide; in both cases, the increased risk may have been conferred by the underlying conditions the medications were prescribed to address. Randomized, placebo-controlled trials will be necessary to ascertain actual risk from these medications.
Other contributing factors may include
A lack of structure and boundaries, leading to an overwhelming feeling of lack of direction
Intense parental pressure to succeed accompanied by the feeling of falling short of expectations
A frequent motive for a suicide attempt is an effort to manipulate or punish others with the fantasy “You will be sorry after I am dead.”
Protective factors associated with decreased suicidal events include
Effective clinical care for mental, physical, and substance use disorders
Easy access to clinical interventions
Family and community support (connectedness)
Skills in conflict resolution
Cultural and religious beliefs that discourage suicide
Medications: 44 medications, many of which are psychotropic (including antidepressants, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, lithium, alpha agonists, anticonvulsants) as well as folic acid (1). Folic acid's protective effective was replicated in additional data from 2021 to 2022 (3).
Довідкові матеріали щодо етіології
Лікування
Crisis intervention, possibly including hospitalization
Psychotherapy
Possibly medications to treat underlying disorders, usually combined with psychotherapy
Psychiatric referral
Every suicide attempt is a serious matter that requires thoughtful and appropriate intervention. Once the immediate threat to life is removed, a decision regarding the need for hospitalization must be made. The decision involves balancing the degree of risk with the family’s capacity to provide support. Hospitalization (even in an open medical or pediatric ward with special-duty nursing) is the surest form of short-term protection and is usually indicated if depression, psychosis, or both are suspected.
Lethality of suicidal intent can be assessed based on the following:
Degree of forethought evidenced (eg, by writing a suicide note)
Steps taken to prevent discovery
Method used (eg, firearms are more lethal than pills)
Degree of self-injury sustained
Circumstances or immediate precipitating factors surrounding the attempt
Mental state at the time of the episode (acute agitation is especially concerning)
Recent discharge from inpatient care
Recent discontinuation of psychoactive medications
Medications may be indicated for any underlying disorder (eg, depression, bipolar disorder, conduct disorder, psychosis) but cannot prevent suicide. Antidepressant use may increase risk of suicide in some adolescents (see Depressive Disorders in Children and Adolescents: Suicide risk and antidepressants). Use of medications should be carefully monitored, and only sublethal amounts should be supplied.
Psychiatric referral is usually needed to provide appropriate drug treatment and psychotherapy. Cognitive-behavioral therapy for suicide prevention and dialectical behavioral therapy may be preferred. Treatment is most successful if the primary care practitioner continues to be involved.
Rebuilding morale and restoring emotional equilibrium within the family are essential. A negative or unsupportive parental response is a serious concern and may suggest a need for a more intensive intervention such as out-of-home placement. A positive outcome is most likely if the family shows love and concern.
Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування
Реакція на самогубство
Family members of children and adolescents who committed suicide have complicated reactions to the suicide, including grief, guilt, and depression. Counseling can help them understand the psychiatric context of the suicide and reflect on and acknowledge the child’s difficulties before the suicide.
After a suicide, the risk of suicide may increase in other people in the community, especially friends and classmates of the person who committed suicide. Resources (eg, guides for coping with a suicide loss) are available to help schools and communities after a suicide. School and community officials can arrange for mental health care practitioners to be available to provide information and consultation.
Профілактика
Suicidal incidents are often preceded by behavioral changes (eg, despondent mood, low self-esteem, sleep and appetite disturbances, inability to concentrate, truancy from school, somatic complaints, and suicidal preoccupation), which often bring the child or adolescent to the physician’s office. Statements such as “I wish I had never been born” or “I would like to go to sleep and never wake up” should be taken seriously as possible indications of suicidal intent. A suicidal threat or attempt represents an important communication about the intensity of experienced despair.
Early recognition of the risk factors mentioned above may help prevent a suicide attempt. In response to these early cues to threatened or attempted suicide, or to severe risk-taking behavior, vigorous intervention is appropriate. Adolescents should be directly questioned about their unhappy or self-destructive feelings; such direct questioning may diminish suicide risk. A physician should not provide unfounded reassurance, which can undermine the physician’s credibility and further lower the adolescent’s self-esteem.
Physicians should screen for suicide in the medical setting. Research published in 2017 indicated that 53% of pediatric patients presenting to the emergency department for medical reasons not related to suicide screened positive for suicidality (1). There is also evidence that most adults and children who eventually die by suicide had received medical care in the year prior to death (2, 3). Starting in July 2019, the Joint Commission has been requiring hospitals to screen for suicide as part of standard medical care (4, 5). However, in adults, almost 40% of suicide attempts and over 30% of suicide deaths have been reported to occur within 30 days of a negative patient health questionnaire (PHQ) screen (6). The development of better screening tools is ongoing. The "open source suicidality scale" (7) that also includes questions on suicide debate and whether life is worth living is reported to have high predictive ability across demographic groups in ages 13 and above (7).
Physicians should inquire about firearms, the leading cause of death for youth in the United States (60% homicides, 35% suicides, 4% unintentional) (8). Physician counseling combined with provision of a cable gun lock has been reported to increase safe storage of firearms (9).
In addition to screening for suicide, physicians should help patients do the following, which may help reduce the risk of suicide:
Get effective care for mental, physical, and substance use disorders
Access mental health services
Get support from the family and community
Learn ways to peacefully resolve conflict
Limit media access to suicide-related content (10)
Suicide-prevention programs can also help. The most effective programs are those that strive to ensure that the child has the following (11):
A supportive nurturing environment
Ready and equitable access and delivery of mental health services for all youths
A social setting that is characterized by respect for individual, racial, and cultural differences
In 2022 a new 3-digit code (988), referred to as the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, was activated in the United States. A call, text, or chat from 988 will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (whose previous Lifeline phone number, 1-800-273-8255, will continue to remain available). Trained counselors, in English and Spanish, available 24/7, will provide support and connect callers to resources if necessary. The service is confidential and free of charge. The SPRC Suicide Prevention Resource Center lists some of the programs. Additional information about the Suicide and Crisis lifeline is available online (988Lifeline.org).
Довідкові матеріали щодо профілактики
Ключові моменти
Suicide is rare in prepubertal children but is the 2nd or 3rd leading cause of death in 15- to 19-year-olds.
Consider drug treatment for any underlying disorder (eg, mood disorders, psychosis); however, antidepressants may increase risk of suicide in some adolescents, so carefully monitor use of medications, and supply only sublethal amounts.
Look for early warning changes in behavior (eg, skipping school, sleeping or eating too much or too little, making statements suggesting suicidal intent, engaging in very risky behavior).
Більше інформації
