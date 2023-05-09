Загальні відомості про тривожні розлади у дітей та підлітків

Anxiety disorders are characterized by fear, worry, or dread that greatly impairs the ability to function normally and that is disproportionate to the circumstances at hand. Anxiety may result in physical symptoms. Diagnosis is clinical. Treatment is with behavioral therapy and medications, usually selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

(See also Overview of Anxiety Disorders in adults.)

Some anxiety is a normal aspect of development, as in the following:

Most toddlers become fearful when separated from their mother, especially in unfamiliar surroundings.

Fears of the dark, monsters, bugs, and spiders are common in 3- to 4-year-olds.

Shy children may initially react to new situations with fear or withdrawal.

Fears of injury and death are more common among older children.

Older children and adolescents often become anxious when giving a book report in front of their classmates.

Such difficulties should not be viewed as evidence of a disorder. However, if manifestations of anxiety become so exaggerated that they greatly impair function or cause severe distress and/or avoidance, an anxiety disorder should be considered.

Anxiety disorders emerge in about 3% of 6-year-olds and in about 5% of teenage boys and 10% of teenage girls (1–3). Children with an anxiety disorder have an increased risk of depression (4), suicidal behavior (5, 6) drug and alcohol addiction (7), and academic difficulties (8) later in life.

Anxiety disorders that can occur in children and adolescents include

Етіологія Evidence suggests that anxiety disorders involve dysfunction in the parts of the limbic system and hippocampus that regulate emotions and response to fear. In mice, loss of expression of the serotonin 1A-receptor (5-HT1AR) in the forebrain during early development results in dysregulation of the hippocampus and leads to anxiety behaviors (1). Heritability studies indicate a role for genetic and environmental factors. No specific genes have been identified; many genetic variants are probably involved. Anxiety symptoms among youth doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in girls (2), and mental health visits for anxiety increased 43% (3). These study results were controlled for gender, age, and presence of pre-COVID anxiety symptoms and showed that poor connectedness to caregiver, poor sleep hygiene, and high amounts of screen time were reported to be significant predictors of the child's COVID-19 anxiety symptoms (4). Anxious parents tend to have anxious children; having such parents may make children’s problems worse than they otherwise might be. Even normal children have difficulty remaining calm and composed in the presence of an anxious parent, and children who are genetically predisposed to anxiety have even greater difficulty. In as many as 30% of cases, treating the parents’ anxiety in conjunction with the child’s anxiety is helpful (for anxiety disorders in adults, see Anxiety Disorders ). Довідкові матеріали щодо етіології 1. Adhikari A, Topiwala M, Gordon JA: Synchronized activity between the ventral hippocampus and the medial prefrontal cortex during anxiety. Neuron 65:257-269, 2010. doi: 10.1016/j.neuron.2009.12.002 2. Racine N, McArthur B, Cooke J, et al: Global prevalence of depressive and anxiety symptoms in children and adolescence during COVID-19: A meta-analysis. JAMA Pediatr 175(11):1142-1150, 2021. doi: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.2482 3. Dvir Y, Ryan C, Straus JH: Comparison of use of the Massachusetts Child Psychiatry Access Program and patient characteristics before vs during the COVID-19 pandemic. JAMA Netw Open5(2):e2146618, 2022. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.46618 4. McArthur BA, Racine N, McDonald S, et al: Child and family factors associated with child mental health and well-being during COVID-19. Eur Child Adolesc Psychiatry Jul 24;1-11, 2021. doi: 10.1007/s00787-021-01849-9

Симптоми та ознаки Perhaps the most common manifestation of an anxiety disorder in children and adolescents is school refusal. “School refusal” has largely supplanted the term “school phobia.” Actual fear of school is exceedingly rare. Most children who refuse to go to school probably have separation anxiety, social anxiety disorder, panic disorder, or a combination. Some have a specific phobia. The possibility that the child is being bullied at school must also be considered. Some children complain directly about their anxiety, describing it in terms of worries—eg, “I am worried that I will never see you again” (separation anxiety) or “I am worried the kids will laugh at me” (social anxiety disorder). However, most children describe their discomfort in terms of somatic complaints: “I cannot go to school because I have a stomachache.” These children are often telling the truth because an upset stomach, nausea, headaches, and sleep problems often develop in children with anxiety. Several long-term follow-up studies confirm that many children with somatic complaints, especially abdominal pain, have an underlying anxiety disorder.

Діагностика Psychiatric assessment

Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth edition (DSM 5-TR) criteria Diagnosis of an anxiety disorder is through a clinical assessment (1). A thorough psychosocial history can usually confirm it. Rating scales can be useful for screening. Several validated scales are freely available (Screen for Child Anxiety-Related Emotional Disorders [SCARED] , Spence Children's Anxiety Scale [SCAS] , Preschool Anxiety Scale [PAS] , and General Anxiety Disorder-7 [GAD-7]). The physical symptoms that anxiety can cause in children can complicate the evaluation. In many children, thorough testing for physical disorders is done before clinicians consider an anxiety disorder. Довідковий матеріал щодо діагностики 1. Walter HJ, Bukstein OG, Abright AR, et al: Clinical practice guideline for the assessment and treatment of children and adolescents with anxiety disorders. J Am Acad Child Adolesc Psychiatry 59(10):1107-1124, 2020. doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaac.2020.05.005

Prognosis for Anxiety Disorders in Children and Adolescents Prognosis for anxiety disorders in children depends on severity, availability of competent treatment, and the child’s resiliency. Many children struggle with anxiety symptoms into adulthood. However, with early treatment, many children learn how to control their anxiety.

Ключові моменти The most common manifestation of an anxiety disorder may be school refusal; most children couch their discomfort in terms of somatic complaints.

Consider anxiety as a disorder in children only when anxiety becomes so exaggerated that it greatly impairs functioning or causes severe distress and/or avoidance.

The physical symptoms that anxiety can cause in children can complicate the evaluation.

Behavioral therapy (using principles of exposure and response prevention) is most effective when done by an experienced therapist who is knowledgeable about child development and who tailors these principles to the child.

When cases are more severe or when access to an experienced child behavior therapist is limited, medications may be needed.

