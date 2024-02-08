Прихована бактеріємія та гарячка без видимого джерела у немовлят та дітей раннього віку

In the era before conjugate vaccines, approximately 3 to 5% of children aged 3 to 36 months with a febrile illness (temperature > 38.5° C) and no localizing abnormalities (ie, fever without a source) had occult bacteremia. In contrast, children > 36 months with bacteremia almost always looked ill and had an identifiable (ie, non-occult) focus of infection. The majority (80%) of occult bacteremia prior to the introduction of routine conjugate immunization was caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae. A smaller percentage (10%) was caused by Haemophilus influenzae type b, and an even smaller percentage (5%) was caused by Neisseria meningitidis.

Currently in the United States and Europe, routine vaccination of infants with polysaccharide conjugate vaccines against S. pneumoniae and H. influenzae type b has eliminated > 99% H. influenzae type b infections and substantially reduced ≥ 70% (overall) and ≥ 90% (vaccine-type) invasive S. pneumoniae infections. Thus, in this age group, occult bacteremia has become rare except in underimmunized or nonimmunized children, and in children with immunodeficiency.

Even with the decreased rates of infection, the risk of invasive bacterial infections (IBIs) is still a concern in young children with fever without apparent source or occult bacteremia (1). IBIs typically are defined as sepsis, meningitis, and urinary tract infection (UTI) but also include septic arthritis and osteomyelitis. In a prospective study of 203 previously healthy 3- to 24-month-old children with a high fever (≥ 40.5° C) without a source, 99% of whom had received at least 1 dose of a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, 3% were diagnosed with bacteremia and 12% had either a UTI or pneumonia (1). Such infections could be minimized by early identification and treatment of the bacteremia. The likelihood of progression to an IBI depends on the cause: 7 to 25% for bacteremia caused by H. influenzae type b but 4 to 6% for bacteremia caused by S. pneumoniae.