Інфекція сечовивідних шляхів (ІСШ) у дітей

A reliable diagnosis of UTI requires the presence of pyuria on urinalysis and positive bacterial culture in properly collected urine, before an antimicrobial is given (1). A diagnosis of probable UTI may be made by the presence of pyuria on urinalysis, while culture results are pending. Most clinicians obtain urine by transurethral catheterization in infants and young children, reserving suprapubic aspiration of the bladder for boys with moderate to severe phimosis. Both procedures require technical expertise, but catheterization is less invasive, slightly safer, and has sensitivity of 95% and specificity of 99% compared with suprapubic aspiration. Bagged specimens are unreliable and should not be used for diagnosis.

Urine culture results are interpreted based on colony counts. If urine is obtained by catheterization, UTI commonly is defined by a count ≥ 1× 104 colonies/mL (see also How To Catheterize the Bladder in a Female Child and How To Catheterize the Bladder in a Male Child). If urine is obtained by suprapubic aspiration, a count 1 × 103 colonies/mL defines a UTI (see also How To Do Suprapubic Aspiration of the Bladder in a Child). Clean-catch, midstream-voided specimens are significant when colony counts of a single pathogen (ie, not the total count of mixed flora) are ≥ 1 × 105 colonies/mL. However, at times symptomatic children may have UTI despite lower colony counts on urine cultures.

Urine should be examined by urinalysis and cultured as soon as possible or stored at 4° C if a delay of > 10 minutes is expected. Occasionally, UTI may be present despite colony counts lower than the described guidelines, possibly because of prior antibiotic therapy, very dilute urine (specific gravity < 1.003), or obstruction to the flow of grossly infected urine. Sterile cultures generally rule out UTI unless the child is receiving antibiotics or the urine is contaminated with antibacterial skin-cleaning agents.

Microscopic examination of urine is very useful but not definitive. Pyuria (defined as > 5 white blood cells (WBCs)/high-power field in centrifuged or spun urine sediment) is about 96% sensitive for UTI and 91% specific. Currently, many laboratories use automated instruments that report pyuria in WBC/high-power field using unspun urine, which seems to approximate counts based on centrifuged urine examined microscopically. A WBC count (using a hemocytometer) > 10/mcL (0.01 × 109/L) in unspun urine has greater sensitivity (90%) but is not used by many laboratories. Presence of bacteria on urinalysis of spun or unspun fresh urine is about 80 to 90% sensitive but only 66% specific; Gram stain of the urine to detect the presence of bacteria is about 80% sensitive and 80% specific.

Dipstick tests on urine to detect gram-negative bacteria (nitrite test) or WBC (leukocyte esterase test) are typically done together; if both are positive, the diagnostic sensitivity for UTI is about 93 to 97% and the specificity is about 72 to 93%. Sensitivity is lower for each individual test, especially for the nitrite test (about 50% sensitivity), because it may take several hours for bacterial metabolism to produce nitrites, and frequent voiding by children may preclude nitrite detection. The specificity of the nitrite test is quite high (about 98%); a positive result on a freshly voided specimen is highly predictive of UTI. Sensitivity of the leukocyte esterase test is 83 to 96% and specificity is 78 to 90%.

In a recent multicenter analysis of infants with fever, the aggregate urinalysis findings of pyuria, positive leukocyte esterase, or presence of nitrites was 94% sensitive and 91% specific for UTI; in the study population, this yielded a positive predictive value of 43% and a negative predictive value of 100% (2).

Differentiating an upper UTI from a lower UTI can be difficult. High fever, costovertebral angle tenderness, and gross pyuria with casts indicate pyelonephritis; an elevated C-reactive protein level or procalcitonin level also tends to be associated with pyelonephritis. However, many children without these symptoms and signs have an upper UTI. Tests to distinguish upper infection from lower infection are not indicated in most clinical settings because treatment is not altered.