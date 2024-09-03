Синдром сливового живота (синдром тріади)

University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry

Prune-belly syndrome consists of abdominal muscle deficiency, urinary tract anomalies, and intra-abdominal undescended testes.

The name prune-belly syndrome derives from the characteristic wrinkled appearance of the abdominal wall in neonates. The cause of this congenital syndrome, which occurs primarily but not exclusively in males, is unclear.

Urinary anomalies may include hydronephrosis, megaureters, vesicoureteral reflux, and urethral anomalies. Severe cases may involve renal failure, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, and fetal demise.

Синдром сливового живота Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Diagnosis of prune-belly syndrome is often made during routine prenatal ultrasound. In addition to postnatal ultrasound, further evaluation may include voiding cystourethrography and/or an isotope renography.