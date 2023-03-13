skip to main content
MSD Довідник версія для фахівців
Ronald Rabinowitz, MD

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Pediatric Urology

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Residency: Urology, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Medical School: University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Internship: Surgery, University Health Center of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Residency: General Surgery, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Urologic Surgery, Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Canada

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Urology

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
  • Fellow, American College of Surgeons
  • The Albert David Kaiser Medal - Lifetime Achievement Award, Rochester Academy of Medicine, 2012
  • Distinguished Service Award, American Urological Association, 2013
  • Historian, American Urological Association, 2016-present
  • Author or co-author of more than 200 publications in peer-reviewed journals, textbook chapters, and review articles
  • More than 200 presentations at national and international scientific meetings
  • Lifetime Achievement Award, American Urological Association, 2021

