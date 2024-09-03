Аномалії яєчок і калитки

Neonatal torsion is the twisting of a testis that occurs from the prenatal period to 30 days postnatal. Incidence is estimated at approximately 6/100,000 live births (1).

The torsion leads to ischemia and ultimately testicular necrosis. Most cases of neonatal torsion are extravaginal (external to the tunica vaginalis) and frequently occur in the perinatal period.

Diagnosis is with a physical examination where a hard testis is palpated; scrotal skin may be erythematous.

The testis is rarely salvageable unless the torsion is witnessed (ie, acute torsion). Although bilateral asynchronous torsion can occur, it is rare. Timing of intervention is controversial. However, some experts advocate immediate surgical intervention for contralateral fixation because the loss of both testes is devastating.