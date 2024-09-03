аномалії сечового міхура

A bladder diverticulum is a herniation of the bladder mucosa through a defect in bladder muscle. It predisposes to urinary tract infections (UTIs) and may coexist with vesicoureteral reflux. It is usually discovered during evaluation for fetal hydronephrosis or recurrent UTIs in young children.

Diagnosis of bladder diverticulum is by voiding cystourethrography. If the diverticulum is large, it can also be seen on ultrasound.

Surgical removal of the diverticulum, ureteral reimplant, and reconstruction of the bladder wall may be necessary.