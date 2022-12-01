Канабіноїди, синтетичні

Synthetic cannabinoids are manufactured drugs that are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) receptor agonists. They are typically applied to dried plant material and smoked.

THC is the primary active ingredient in marijuana (cannabis). There are many chemical families of synthetic cannabinoids, including HU-210, JWH-073, JWH-018, JWH-200, AM-2201, UR-144, and XLR-11; new compounds are being reported regularly. Slang terms for these include "K2" and "spice."

Effects vary greatly depending on the specific cannabinoid, and many of the acute and chronic effects remain unknown. However, stimulation of the THC receptor causes altered mental status with agitation, hallucinations, and psychosis (that may be irreversible). Cardiovascular effects include hypertension, tachycardia, and myocardial infarction. Neurologic effects include seizures and blurred vision. Additional reported effects include vomiting, hyperthermia, rhabdomyolysis, and renal failure.

Symptoms and Signs of Synthetic Cannabinoid Use Patients taking synthetic cannabinoids may have severe agitation, hallucinations, tachycardia, hypertension, diaphoresis, and seizures.

Diagnosis of Synthetic Cannabinoid Intoxication Usually a clinical diagnosis Synthetic cannabinoids are not detected on routine urine screening. Patients with severe acute intoxication who are severely agitated may need to be evaluated for rhabdomyolysis with blood tests (complete blood count, electrolytes, blood urea nitrogen, creatinine, creatine kinase), urine testing for myoglobinuria, and ECG.