Richard J. Schwab, MD

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Pulmonary Medicine, Sleep Disorders, Sleep Apnea

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Medical School: University of Pennsylvania
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Disease
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Critical Care Medicine
  • American Board of Sleep Medicine

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • America’s Top Doctors, 207, 2008, 2010, 2012-2018
  • Best Doctors in America, 2003-2018
  • Philadelphia Magazine’s Top Docs: 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2011-2020
  • Over 160 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Diplomat, American Board of Sleep Medicine

Глави посібника та коментарі