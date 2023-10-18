Деякі причини кропив'янки
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Acute urticaria
Contact or inhaled allergens (eg, latex, animal saliva, dust, pollen, molds, dander)
Onset within minutes or hours after contact with offending agent
Clinical examination alone
Sometimes allergy testing
Medication/substance effects
Urticaria within 48 hours of drug exposure
Angioedema common with ACE inhibitors
Clinical examination alone
Sometimes allergy testing
Emotional or physical stimuli
Onset typically within seconds or minutes of offending stimulus
Clinical examination, including reproducible response to suspected stimulus
Infections
Symptoms of systemic infection*
Testing for specific suspected underlying infection
Resolution of urticaria after eradication of the infection
Ingested allergens (eg, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, wheat, eggs, milk, soybeans)
Urticaria within minutes or hours after ingestion of offending agent
Clinical examination
Sometimes allergy testing
Insect bites or stings (Hymenoptera venom)
Urticaria within seconds or minutes after insect bite or sting
Clinical examination alone
Urticaria with or without fever, polyarthralgias, polyarthritis, lymphadenopathy, proteinuria, edema, and abdominal pain within 7–10 days after parenteral administration of a biologic-based medication or substance
Clinical examination alone
Transfusion reactions
Urticaria usually within a few minutes after initiating blood product transfusion (or switching to a new unit of blood product)
Clinical examination alone
Chronic urticaria
Autoimmune disorders (eg, SLE, Sjögren syndrome, autoimmune thyroid disease, cryoglobulinemia, urticarial vasculitis)
Evidence of systemic autoimmune disease, including hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism (autoimmune thyroiditis); hepatitis, renal failure, and polyarthritis (cryoglobulinemia); malar rash, serositis, and polyarthritis (SLE); dry eyes and dry mouth (Sjögren syndrome); cutaneous ulcers or hypopigmented lesions after resolution of urticaria (urticarial vasculitis)
Specific to type of autoimmune disease under consideration
TSH measurement
Thyroid autoantibodies (eg, thyroid peroxidase antibodies, antimicrosomal antibodies)
Cryoglobulin titers
Serum complement levels (C3, C4, C1q)
Rheumatologic serologies (eg, ANA, RF, anti-CCP, anti-SS-A, anti-SS-B, anti-Sm, anti-RNP, anti-Jo-1)
Skin biopsy (cryoglobulinemia, urticarial vasculitis)
Signs of underlying cancer (eg, weight loss, night sweats, abdominal pain, cough, hemoptysis, jaundice, lymphadenopathy, melena)
Specific to the type of suspected underlying cancer
Chronic idiopathic urticaria
Occurrence of daily (or almost daily) wheals, and itching for at least 6 weeks, with no obvious cause
Diagnosis of exclusion
Medications/substance (same as those causing acute urticaria)
Unexplained urticaria in a patient chronically taking prescription, over-the-counter, or herbal drugs
Clinical examination
Sometimes allergy testing
Resolution with stoppage of offending medication or substance
Endocrine abnormalities (eg, thyroid dysfunction, elevated progesterone level)
Heat or cold intolerance, bradycardia or tachycardia, hyporeflexia or hyperreflexia
Patients taking progesterone-containing oral contraceptives or hormone replacement therapy or those with cyclic urticaria that appears during the second half of the menstrual cycle and resolves with menstruation
Clinical examination
Usually TSH measurement
Physical stimuli (same as those causing acute urticaria) and sometimes emotional exacerbation of urticaria
Urticaria typically within seconds or minutes of offending stimulus
Clinical examination, including reproducible response to suspected stimulus
Systemic mastocytosis (urticaria pigmentosa)
Presence of small pigmented papules that turn into wheals with mild trauma (eg, gentle stroking)
Possible concomitant anemia, abdominal pain, easy flushing, and recurrent headaches
Skin biopsy
Serum tryptase level
* Patients should be asked about recent travel to a developing country.
ANA = antinuclear antibodies; CCP = anticyclic citrullinated peptide; CMV = cytomegalovirus; EBV = Epstein-Barr virus; RF = rheumatoid factor; SLE = systemic lupus erythematosus; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone.