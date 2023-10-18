skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Деякі причини кропив'янки

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach

Acute urticaria

Contact or inhaled allergens (eg, latex, animal saliva, dust, pollen, molds, dander)

Onset within minutes or hours after contact with offending agent

Clinical examination alone

Sometimes allergy testing

Medication/substance effects

  • Cyclooxygenase inhibition (eg, aspirin, NSAIDs)

  • Direct mast cell release (eg, opioids, vancomycin, succinylcholine, curare, radiocontrast agents)

  • IgE mediated (any prescription, over-the-counter, or herbal drug)

  • Increased bradykinin levels (ACE inhibitors)

Urticaria within 48 hours of drug exposure

Angioedema common with ACE inhibitors

Clinical examination alone

Sometimes allergy testing

Emotional or physical stimuli

  • Adrenergic (stress, anxiety)

  • Cholinergic (sweating, eg, while taking a warm bath, while exercising, or during episodes of fever)

  • Cold

  • Delayed pressure

  • Exercise

  • Focal pressure (dermatographism)

  • Heat

  • Sunlight (solar urticaria)

  • Vibration

Onset typically within seconds or minutes of offending stimulus

Clinical examination, including reproducible response to suspected stimulus

Infections

  • Bacterial (eg, group A streptococci, Helicobacter pylori)

  • Parasitic (eg, Toxocara canis, Giardia lamblia, Strongyloides stercoralis, Trichuris trichiura, Blastocystis hominis, Schistosoma mansoni)

  • Viral (eg, hepatitis A, B, or C; HIV; CMV; EBV; enterovirus)

Symptoms of systemic infection*

Testing for specific suspected underlying infection

Resolution of urticaria after eradication of the infection

Ingested allergens (eg, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, wheat, eggs, milk, soybeans)

Urticaria within minutes or hours after ingestion of offending agent

Clinical examination

Sometimes allergy testing

Insect bites or stings (Hymenoptera venom)

Urticaria within seconds or minutes after insect bite or sting

Clinical examination alone

Serum sickness

Urticaria with or without fever, polyarthralgias, polyarthritis, lymphadenopathy, proteinuria, edema, and abdominal pain within 7–10 days after parenteral administration of a biologic-based medication or substance

Clinical examination alone

Transfusion reactions

Urticaria usually within a few minutes after initiating blood product transfusion (or switching to a new unit of blood product)

Clinical examination alone

Chronic urticaria

Autoimmune disorders (eg, SLE, Sjögren syndrome, autoimmune thyroid disease, cryoglobulinemia, urticarial vasculitis)

Evidence of systemic autoimmune disease, including hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism (autoimmune thyroiditis); hepatitis, renal failure, and polyarthritis (cryoglobulinemia); malar rash, serositis, and polyarthritis (SLE); dry eyes and dry mouth (Sjögren syndrome); cutaneous ulcers or hypopigmented lesions after resolution of urticaria (urticarial vasculitis)

Specific to type of autoimmune disease under consideration

TSH measurement

Thyroid autoantibodies (eg, thyroid peroxidase antibodies, antimicrosomal antibodies)

Cryoglobulin titers

Serum complement levels (C3, C4, C1q)

Rheumatologic serologies (eg, ANA, RF, anti-CCP, anti-SS-A, anti-SS-B, anti-Sm, anti-RNP, anti-Jo-1)

Skin biopsy (cryoglobulinemia, urticarial vasculitis)

Cancer (typically gastrointestinal, lung, lymphoma)

Signs of underlying cancer (eg, weight loss, night sweats, abdominal pain, cough, hemoptysis, jaundice, lymphadenopathy, melena)

Specific to the type of suspected underlying cancer

Chronic idiopathic urticaria

Occurrence of daily (or almost daily) wheals, and itching for at least 6 weeks, with no obvious cause

Diagnosis of exclusion

Medications/substance (same as those causing acute urticaria)

Unexplained urticaria in a patient chronically taking prescription, over-the-counter, or herbal drugs

Clinical examination

Sometimes allergy testing

Resolution with stoppage of offending medication or substance

Endocrine abnormalities (eg, thyroid dysfunction, elevated progesterone level)

Heat or cold intolerance, bradycardia or tachycardia, hyporeflexia or hyperreflexia

Patients taking progesterone-containing oral contraceptives or hormone replacement therapy or those with cyclic urticaria that appears during the second half of the menstrual cycle and resolves with menstruation

Clinical examination

Usually TSH measurement

Physical stimuli (same as those causing acute urticaria) and sometimes emotional exacerbation of urticaria

Urticaria typically within seconds or minutes of offending stimulus

Clinical examination, including reproducible response to suspected stimulus

Systemic mastocytosis (urticaria pigmentosa)

Presence of small pigmented papules that turn into wheals with mild trauma (eg, gentle stroking)

Possible concomitant anemia, abdominal pain, easy flushing, and recurrent headaches

Skin biopsy

Serum tryptase level

* Patients should be asked about recent travel to a developing country.

ANA = antinuclear antibodies; CCP = anticyclic citrullinated peptide; CMV = cytomegalovirus; EBV = Epstein-Barr virus; RF = rheumatoid factor; SLE = systemic lupus erythematosus; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone.

Серед цих тем