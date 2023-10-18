skip to main content
Деякі причини частого сечовипускання

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach

Benign prostatic hyperplasia or prostate cancer

Progressive onset of urinary hesitancy, incontinence, poor urine stream, a sensation of incomplete voiding

Rectal examination

Ultrasonography

Cystometry

Cystocele

Urinary incontinence

Sensation of vaginal fullness

Pain or urinary leakage during sexual intercourse

Pelvic examination

Voiding cystourethrography

Pregnancy

Third trimester of pregnancy

Clinical evaluation

Prostatitis

Urgency, dysuria, nocturia, purulent urethral discharge with fever, chills, low back pain, myalgia, arthralgia, and perineal fullness

Prostate tender to palpation

Rectal examination

Culture of secretions after prostatic massage

Radiation cystitis

History of radiation therapy of the lower abdomen, prostate, or perineum for treatment of cancer

Clinical evaluation

Cystoscopy and biopsy

Reactive arthritis

Asymmetric arthritis of knees, ankles, and metatarsophalangeal joints

Unilateral or bilateral conjunctivitis

Small, painless ulcers on the mouth, tongue, glans penis, palms, and soles 1–2 weeks after sexual contact

STI testing

Spinal cord injury or lesion

Lower-extremity weakness, decreased anal sphincter tone, absent anal wink reflex

Loss of sensation at a segmental level

Injury usually clinically obvious

MRI of the spine

Substances and medications

  • Alcohol

  • Caffeine

  • Diuretics

Urinary frequency in an otherwise healthy patient

Empiric elimination of offending substance (to confirm that frequency resolves)

Urethral stricture

Hesitancy, tenesmus, reduced caliber and force of the urine stream

Urethrography

Urinary incontinence

Unintentional passage of urine, particularly when bending, coughing, or sneezing

Cystometry

Urinary tract calculi

Colicky flank or groin pain

Urinalysis for hematuria

Ultrasonography or CT of the kidneys, ureters, and bladder

Urinary tract infections

Dysuria and foul-smelling urine, sometimes fever, confusion, and flank pain, particularly in women and girls

Dysuria and frequency in young sexually active men (which suggests an STI)

Urinalysis and culture

STI testing

Bladder detrusor overactivity

Nocturia, urge incontinence, weak urinary stream, and sometimes urinary retention

Cystometry

STI = sexually transmitted infection.

