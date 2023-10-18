Деякі причини частого сечовипускання
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Progressive onset of urinary hesitancy, incontinence, poor urine stream, a sensation of incomplete voiding
Rectal examination
Ultrasonography
Cystometry
Urinary incontinence
Sensation of vaginal fullness
Pain or urinary leakage during sexual intercourse
Pelvic examination
Voiding cystourethrography
Pregnancy
Third trimester of pregnancy
Clinical evaluation
Urgency, dysuria, nocturia, purulent urethral discharge with fever, chills, low back pain, myalgia, arthralgia, and perineal fullness
Prostate tender to palpation
Rectal examination
Culture of secretions after prostatic massage
Radiation cystitis
History of radiation therapy of the lower abdomen, prostate, or perineum for treatment of cancer
Clinical evaluation
Cystoscopy and biopsy
Asymmetric arthritis of knees, ankles, and metatarsophalangeal joints
Unilateral or bilateral conjunctivitis
Small, painless ulcers on the mouth, tongue, glans penis, palms, and soles 1–2 weeks after sexual contact
STI testing
Lower-extremity weakness, decreased anal sphincter tone, absent anal wink reflex
Loss of sensation at a segmental level
Injury usually clinically obvious
MRI of the spine
Substances and medications
Urinary frequency in an otherwise healthy patient
Empiric elimination of offending substance (to confirm that frequency resolves)
Hesitancy, tenesmus, reduced caliber and force of the urine stream
Urethrography
Unintentional passage of urine, particularly when bending, coughing, or sneezing
Cystometry
Colicky flank or groin pain
Urinalysis for hematuria
Ultrasonography or CT of the kidneys, ureters, and bladder
Dysuria and foul-smelling urine, sometimes fever, confusion, and flank pain, particularly in women and girls
Dysuria and frequency in young sexually active men (which suggests an STI)
Urinalysis and culture
STI testing
Bladder detrusor overactivity
Nocturia, urge incontinence, weak urinary stream, and sometimes urinary retention
Cystometry
STI = sexually transmitted infection.