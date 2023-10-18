Деякі причини кашлю у дітей
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Acute
Bacterial tracheitis (rare)
URI-like prodrome, stridor, barky cough, high fever, respiratory distress, toxic appearance, purulent secretions
Anteroposterior and lateral neck x-rays
Possibly bronchoscopy
Rhinorrhea, tachypnea, wheezing, crackles, retractions, nasal flaring, possible posttussive emesis
In infants up to 24 months; most common among those 3–6 months
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes chest x-ray
Sometimes nasal swab for rapid viral antigen or PCR assays or viral culture
Fever, nasal congestion and rhinorrhea, sore throat, chest tightness, tachypnea, wheezing, crackles, hypoxia
Clinical evaluation
Rapid viral antigen or PCR testing
Sometimes chest x-ray
URI-like prodrome, barky cough (worsening at night), stridor, nasal flaring, retractions, tachypnea
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes anteroposterior and lateral neck x-rays
Exposure to tobacco smoke, perfume, or ambient pollutants
Clinical evaluation
Epiglottitis (rare)
Abrupt onset, high fever, irritability, marked anxiety, stridor, respiratory distress, drooling, toxic appearance
If patient is stable and clinical suspicion is low, lateral neck x-ray
Otherwise, examination in operating room with direct laryngoscopy
Foreign body
Sudden onset of cough and/or choking
No fever initially
No URI prodrome
Chest x-ray (inspiratory and expiratory views)
Sometimes bronchoscopy
Pneumonia (viral, bacterial)
Viral: URI prodrome, fever, wheezing, staccato-like or paroxysmal cough, possible muscle soreness or pleuritic chest pain
Possible increased work of breathing, diffuse crackles, rhonchi, or wheezing
Bacterial: Fever, ill appearance, chest pain, shortness of breath, possible stomach pain or vomiting
Signs of focal consolidation including localized crackles, rhonchi, decreased breath sounds, egophony, and dullness to percussion
Chest x-ray
Coughing at the beginning of sleep or in the morning with waking
Sometimes nasal discharge, congestion; pain on either side of the nose; pain in the forehead, upper jaw, teeth, or between the eyes; headache and sore throat
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes CT
Rhinorrhea, red swollen nasal mucosa, possible fever and sore throat, shotty cervical adenopathy (many small nontender nodes)
Clinical evaluation
Chronic*
Airway lesions (tracheomalacia, tracheoesophageal fistula)
Tracheomalacia: Congenital stridor or barky cough, possible respiratory distress
Tracheoesophageal fistula: History of polyhydramnios (if accompanied by esophageal atresia), cough or respiratory distress with feeding, recurrent pneumonia
Tracheomalacia: Airway fluoroscopy and/or bronchoscopy
Tracheoesophageal fistula: Attempt passage of a catheter into the stomach (helps in diagnosis of tracheoesophageal fistula with esophageal atresia)
Chest x-ray
Contrast swallowing study, including esophagography
Bronchoscopy and endoscopy
Intermittent episodes of cough with exercise, allergens, weather changes, or URIs
Nighttime cough
Family history of asthma
History of eczema or allergic rhinitis
Clinical evaluation
Trial of asthma drugs
Pulmonary function tests
Atypical pneumonia (mycoplasma, Chlamydia)
Gradual onset of illness
Headache, malaise, muscle soreness
Possible ear pain, rhinitis, and sore throat
Possible wheezing and crackles
Persistent staccato cough
Chest x-ray
Polymerase chain reaction testing
Birth defects of the lungs (eg, congenital adenomatoid malformation)
Several episodes of pneumonia in the same part of the lungs
Chest x-ray
Sometimes CT or MRI
History of meconium ileus, recurrent pneumonia or wheezing, failure to thrive, foul-smelling stools, clubbing or cyanosis of nail beds
Sweat chloride test
Molecular diagnosis with direct mutation analysis
Foreign body
History of acute onset of cough and choking followed by a period of persistent cough
Possible development of fever
No URI prodrome
Presence of small objects or toys near child
Chest x-ray (inspiratory and expiratory views)
Bronchoscopy
Gastroesophageal reflux
Infants and toddlers: History of spitting up after feedings, irritability with feeding, stiffening and arching of the back (Sandifer syndrome), failure to thrive, recurrent wheezing or pneumonia (see Gastroesophageal Reflux in Infants)
Older children and adolescents: Chest pain or heartburn after meals and lying down, nighttime cough, wheezing, hoarseness, halitosis, water brash, nausea, abdominal pain, regurgitation (see Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease)
Infants: Clinical evaluation
Sometimes upper gastrointestinal study for determination of anatomy
Trial of H2 blockers or a proton pump inhibitor
Possible esophageal pH or impedance probe study
Older children: Clinical evaluation
Trial of H2 blockers or proton pump inhibitors
Possible endoscopy
1–2 weeks catarrhal phase of mild URI symptoms, progression to paroxysmal cough, difficulty eating, apneic episodes in infants, inspiratory whoop in older children, posttussive emesis
Intranasal specimen for bacterial culture and polymerase chain reaction testing
Allergic rhinitis with postnasal drip
Headache, itchy eyes, sore throat, pale nasal turbinates, cobblestoning of posterior oropharynx, history of allergies, nighttime cough
Trial of antihistamine and/or intranasal corticosteroids
Possible trial of a leukotriene inhibitor
Postrespiratory tract infection
History of respiratory infection followed by a persistent, staccato cough
Clinical evaluation
Primary ciliary dyskinesia
History of repeated upper (otitis media, sinusitis) and lower (pneumonia) respiratory tract infections
Chest x-ray
Sinus x-ray or CT
Chest CT
Microscopic examination of living tissue (typically from sinus or airway mucosa) for cilia abnormalities
Psychogenic cough
Persistent barky cough, possibly prominent during classes and absent during play and at night
No fevers or other symptoms
Clinical evaluation
History or risk of exposure
Immunocompromise
Sometimes fever, chills, night sweats, lymphadenopathy, weight loss
Tuberculin skin test (PPD)
Sputum culture (or morning gastric aspirate culture for children < 5 years)
Interferon-gamma release assay (especially if there is a history of bacille Calmette-Guérin [BCG] vaccination)
Chest x-ray
* All patients require a chest x-ray when they present for the first time with chronic cough.
PCR = polymerase chain reaction; URI = upper respiratory infection.