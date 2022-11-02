Кашель у дітей

Cough is a reflex that helps clear the airways of secretions, protects the airway from foreign body aspiration, and can be the manifesting symptom of a disease. Cough is one of the most common complaints for which parents bring their children to a health care practitioner.
Etiology of Cough in Children
Causes of cough differ depending on whether the symptoms are acute (< 4 weeks) or chronic (> 4 weeks). (See table Some Causes of Cough in Children.)
The most common cause of acute cough is
The most common causes of chronic cough are
Asthma (most common)
Postnasal drip
Foreign body aspiration and diseases such as cystic fibrosis and primary ciliary dyskinesia are less common, but they can all result in persistent cough.
Деякі причини кашлю у дітей
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Acute
Bacterial tracheitis (rare)
URI-like prodrome, stridor, barky cough, high fever, respiratory distress, toxic appearance, purulent secretions
Anteroposterior and lateral neck x-rays
Possibly bronchoscopy
Rhinorrhea, tachypnea, wheezing, crackles, retractions, nasal flaring, possible posttussive emesis
In infants up to 24 months; most common among those 3–6 months
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes chest x-ray
Sometimes nasal swab for rapid viral antigen or PCR assays or viral culture
Fever, nasal congestion and rhinorrhea, sore throat, chest tightness, tachypnea, wheezing, crackles, hypoxia
Clinical evaluation
Rapid viral antigen or PCR testing
Sometimes chest x-ray
URI-like prodrome, barky cough (worsening at night), stridor, nasal flaring, retractions, tachypnea
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes anteroposterior and lateral neck x-rays
Exposure to tobacco smoke, perfume, or ambient pollutants
Clinical evaluation
Epiglottitis (rare)
Abrupt onset, high fever, irritability, marked anxiety, stridor, respiratory distress, drooling, toxic appearance
If patient is stable and clinical suspicion is low, lateral neck x-ray
Otherwise, examination in operating room with direct laryngoscopy
Foreign body
Sudden onset of cough and/or choking
No fever initially
No URI prodrome
Chest x-ray (inspiratory and expiratory views)
Sometimes bronchoscopy
Pneumonia (viral, bacterial)
Viral: URI prodrome, fever, wheezing, staccato-like or paroxysmal cough, possible muscle soreness or pleuritic chest pain
Possible increased work of breathing, diffuse crackles, rhonchi, or wheezing
Bacterial: Fever, ill appearance, chest pain, shortness of breath, possible stomach pain or vomiting
Signs of focal consolidation including localized crackles, rhonchi, decreased breath sounds, egophony, and dullness to percussion
Chest x-ray
Coughing at the beginning of sleep or in the morning with waking
Sometimes nasal discharge, congestion; pain on either side of the nose; pain in the forehead, upper jaw, teeth, or between the eyes; headache and sore throat
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes CT
Rhinorrhea, red swollen nasal mucosa, possible fever and sore throat, shotty cervical adenopathy (many small nontender nodes)
Clinical evaluation
Chronic*
Airway lesions (tracheomalacia, tracheoesophageal fistula)
Tracheomalacia: Congenital stridor or barky cough, possible respiratory distress
Tracheoesophageal fistula: History of polyhydramnios (if accompanied by esophageal atresia), cough or respiratory distress with feeding, recurrent pneumonia
Tracheomalacia: Airway fluoroscopy and/or bronchoscopy
Tracheoesophageal fistula: Attempt passage of a catheter into the stomach (helps in diagnosis of tracheoesophageal fistula with esophageal atresia)
Chest x-ray
Contrast swallowing study, including esophagography
Bronchoscopy and endoscopy
Intermittent episodes of cough with exercise, allergens, weather changes, or URIs
Nighttime cough
Family history of asthma
History of eczema or allergic rhinitis
Clinical evaluation
Trial of asthma drugs
Pulmonary function tests
Atypical pneumonia (mycoplasma, Chlamydia)
Gradual onset of illness
Headache, malaise, muscle soreness
Possible ear pain, rhinitis, and sore throat
Possible wheezing and crackles
Persistent staccato cough
Chest x-ray
Polymerase chain reaction testing
Birth defects of the lungs (eg, congenital adenomatoid malformation)
Several episodes of pneumonia in the same part of the lungs
Chest x-ray
Sometimes CT or MRI
History of meconium ileus, recurrent pneumonia or wheezing, failure to thrive, foul-smelling stools, clubbing or cyanosis of nail beds
Sweat chloride test
Molecular diagnosis with direct mutation analysis
Foreign body
History of acute onset of cough and choking followed by a period of persistent cough
Possible development of fever
No URI prodrome
Presence of small objects or toys near child
Chest x-ray (inspiratory and expiratory views)
Bronchoscopy
Gastroesophageal reflux
Infants and toddlers: History of spitting up after feedings, irritability with feeding, stiffening and arching of the back (Sandifer syndrome), failure to thrive, recurrent wheezing or pneumonia (see Gastroesophageal Reflux in Infants)
Older children and adolescents: Chest pain or heartburn after meals and lying down, nighttime cough, wheezing, hoarseness, halitosis, water brash, nausea, abdominal pain, regurgitation (see Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease)
Infants: Clinical evaluation
Sometimes upper gastrointestinal study for determination of anatomy
Trial of H2 blockers or a proton pump inhibitor
Possible esophageal pH or impedance probe study
Older children: Clinical evaluation
Trial of H2 blockers or proton pump inhibitors
Possible endoscopy
1–2 weeks catarrhal phase of mild URI symptoms, progression to paroxysmal cough, difficulty eating, apneic episodes in infants, inspiratory whoop in older children, posttussive emesis
Intranasal specimen for bacterial culture and polymerase chain reaction testing
Allergic rhinitis with postnasal drip
Headache, itchy eyes, sore throat, pale nasal turbinates, cobblestoning of posterior oropharynx, history of allergies, nighttime cough
Trial of antihistamine and/or intranasal corticosteroids
Possible trial of a leukotriene inhibitor
Postrespiratory tract infection
History of respiratory infection followed by a persistent, staccato cough
Clinical evaluation
Primary ciliary dyskinesia
History of repeated upper (otitis media, sinusitis) and lower (pneumonia) respiratory tract infections
Chest x-ray
Sinus x-ray or CT
Chest CT
Microscopic examination of living tissue (typically from sinus or airway mucosa) for cilia abnormalities
Psychogenic cough
Persistent barky cough, possibly prominent during classes and absent during play and at night
No fevers or other symptoms
Clinical evaluation
History or risk of exposure
Immunocompromise
Sometimes fever, chills, night sweats, lymphadenopathy, weight loss
Tuberculin skin test (PPD)
Sputum culture (or morning gastric aspirate culture for children < 5 years)
Interferon-gamma release assay (especially if there is a history of bacille Calmette-Guérin [BCG] vaccination)
Chest x-ray
* All patients require a chest x-ray when they present for the first time with chronic cough.
PCR = polymerase chain reaction; URI = upper respiratory infection.
Evaluation of Cough in Children
Історія
History of present illness should cover duration and quality of cough (barky, staccato, paroxysmal) and onset (sudden or indolent). The physician should ask about associated symptoms. Some of these symptoms are ubiquitous (eg, runny nose, sore throat, fever); others may suggest a specific cause: headache, itchy eyes, and sore throat (postnasal drip); wheezing and cough with exertion (asthma); night sweats (tuberculosis [TB]); and, in infants, spitting up, irritability, or arching of the back after feedings (gastroesophageal reflux). For children 6 months to 6 years, the parents should be asked about potential for foreign body aspiration, including older siblings or visitors with small toys, access to small objects, and consumption of small, smooth foods (eg, peanuts, grapes).
Review of systems should note symptoms of possible causes, including abdominal pain (some bacterial pneumonias), weight loss or poor weight gain and foul-smelling stools (cystic fibrosis), and muscle soreness (possible association with viral illness or atypical pneumonia but usually not with bacterial pneumonia).
Past medical history should cover recent respiratory infections, repeated pneumonias, history of known allergies or asthma, risk factors for TB (eg, exposure to a person who has known or suspected TB infection, exposure to prisons, HIV infection, travel to or immigration from countries that have endemic infection), and exposure to respiratory irritants.
Фізикальне обстеження
Vital signs, including respiratory rate, temperature, and oxygen saturation, should be noted. Signs of respiratory distress (eg, nasal flaring, intercostal retractions, cyanosis, grunting, stridor, marked anxiety) should be noted.
Head and neck examination should focus on presence and amount of nasal discharge and the condition of the nasal turbinates (pale, boggy, or inflamed). The pharynx should be checked for postnasal drip.
The cervical and supraclavicular areas should be inspected and palpated for lymphadenopathy.
Lung examination focuses on presence of stridor, wheezing, crackles, rhonchi, decreased breath sounds, and signs of consolidation (eg, egophony, E to A change, dullness to percussion).
Abdominal examination should focus on presence of abdominal pain, especially in the upper quadrants (indicating possible left or right lower lobe pneumonia).
Examination of extremities should note clubbing or cyanosis of nail beds (cystic fibrosis).
Ознаки небезпеки
The following findings are of particular concern:
Cyanosis or hypoxia on pulse oximetry
Stridor
Respiratory distress
Toxic appearance
Abnormal lung examination
Інтерпретація результатів
Clinical findings frequently indicate a specific cause ( Дивитися таблицю: Деякі причини кашлю у дітей); the distinction between acute and chronic cough is particularly helpful, although it is important to note that many disorders that cause chronic cough begin acutely and patients may present before 4 weeks have passed.
Other characteristics of the cough are helpful but less specific. A barky cough suggests croup or tracheitis; it can also be characteristic of psychogenic cough or a postrespiratory tract infection cough. A staccato cough is consistent with a viral or atypical pneumonia. A paroxysmal cough is characteristic of pertussis or certain viral pneumonias (adenovirus). Failure to thrive or weight loss can occur with TB or cystic fibrosis. Nighttime cough can indicate postnasal drip or asthma. Coughing at the beginning of sleep and in the morning with waking usually indicates sinusitis; coughing in the middle of the night is more consistent with asthma. In young children with sudden cough and no fever or URI symptoms, the examiner should have a high index of suspicion for foreign body aspiration.
Дослідження
Children with red flag findings should have pulse oximetry and chest x-ray. All children with chronic cough require a chest x-ray.
Children with stridor, drooling, fever, and marked anxiety need to be evaluated for epiglottitis typically in an operating room by an ear, nose, and throat specialist prepared to immediately place an endotracheal or tracheostomy tube. If foreign body aspiration is suspected, chest x-ray with inspiratory and expiratory views should be done (or in some centers a chest CT).
Children with TB risk factors or weight loss should have a chest x-ray and purified protein derivative (PPD) testing or an interferon-gamma release assay.
Children with repeated episodes of pneumonia, poor growth, or foul-smelling stools should have a chest x-ray and sweat testing for cystic fibrosis.
Acute cough in children with upper respiratory infection symptoms and no red flag findings is usually caused by a viral infection. Testing is rarely indicated unless it is necessary for infection control (eg, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school or day care center). Many other children without red flag findings have a presumptive diagnosis after the history and physical examination. Testing is not necessary in such cases; however, if empiric treatment has been instituted and has not been successful, testing may be necessary. For example, if allergic sinusitis is suspected and treated with an antihistamine that does not alleviate symptoms, a head CT may be necessary for further evaluation. Suspected gastroesophageal reflux disorder unsuccessfully treated with an H2 blocker and/or proton pump inhibitor may require evaluation with a pH or impedance probe study or endoscopy.
Treatment of Cough in Children
Treatment of cough is management of the underlying disorder. For example, antibiotics should be given for bacterial pneumonia; bronchodilators and anti-inflammatory drugs should be given for asthma. Children with viral infections should receive supportive care, including oxygen and/or bronchodilators as needed.
Little evidence exists to support the use of cough suppressants and mucolytic agents. Coughing is an important mechanism for clearing secretions from the airways and can assist in recovery from respiratory infections. Use of nonspecific drugs for cough suppression is discouraged in children.
Ключові моменти
Clinical diagnosis is often adequate.
A high index of suspicion for foreign body aspiration is needed if children are 6 months to 6 years of age.
Antitussives and expectorants lack proof of effect in most cases.
Obtain a chest x-ray if patients have red flag findings or chronic cough.