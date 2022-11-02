Кашель у дітей

Causes of cough differ depending on whether the symptoms are acute (< 4 weeks) or chronic (> 4 weeks). (See table Some Causes of Cough in Children.)

The most common cause of acute cough is

Viral upper respiratory infection

The most common causes of chronic cough are

Foreign body aspiration and diseases such as cystic fibrosis and primary ciliary dyskinesia are less common, but they can all result in persistent cough.