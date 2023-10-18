Деякі причини та фактори ризику мертвонародженості
Type
Examples
Maternal
Trauma
Diabetes mellitus if uncontrolled
Morbid obesity (body mass index [BMI] ≥ 40 kg/m2)
Black race
Age (adolescents or ≥ 35 years)
Placental
Intraamniotic infection (chorioamnionitis)
Fetomaternal hemorrhage
Twin-twin transfusion
Umbilical cord accidents (eg, prolapse, knots)
Uteroplacental vascular insufficiency
Fetal
Single-gene disorders
Major congenital malformations (particularly of the heart or brain)
Alloimmune thrombocytopenia
Fetal alloimmune or inherited anemia
Nonimmune hydrops fetalis
Multiple gestation
Infection