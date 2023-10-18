skip to main content
Деякі причини та фактори ризику мертвонародженості

Type

Examples

Maternal

Preeclampsia or eclampsia

Trauma

Acquired thrombotic disorders

Diabetes mellitus if uncontrolled

Thyroid disorders

Morbid obesity (body mass index [BMI] ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Substance misuse

Tobacco use

Sepsis

Black race

Age (adolescents or ≥ 35 years)

Placental

Placental abruption

Intraamniotic infection (chorioamnionitis)

Fetomaternal hemorrhage

Twin-twin transfusion

Umbilical cord accidents (eg, prolapse, knots)

Uteroplacental vascular insufficiency

Vasa previa

Fetal

Chromosomal abnormalities

Single-gene disorders

Major congenital malformations (particularly of the heart or brain)

Alloimmune thrombocytopenia

Fetal alloimmune or inherited anemia

Nonimmune hydrops fetalis

Multiple gestation

Infection

