Деякі причини головокружіння і системного запаморочення
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Peripheral vestibular system disordersa,b
Severe, brief (< 1 minute) spinning triggered by moving head in a specific direction
Nystagmus that has a latency of 0 to 30 seconds, is fatigable, and is torsional, beating toward the undermost ear
Frenzel lenses needed to prevent visual fixation
Hearing and neurologic examination intact
Dix-Hallpike maneuver to assess characteristic positional nystagmus
Recurrent episodes of unilateral tinnitus, hearing loss, ear fullness
Audiometry
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI to rule out other causes
Vestibular neuronitis (viral cause suspected)
Sudden, incapacitating, severe vertigo with no hearing loss or other findings
Lasts up to 1 week, with gradual lessening of symptoms
Positional vertigo may result
Sometimes clinical examination alone
Sometimes gadolinium-enhanced MRI
Positional vertigo in neuronitis can be differentiated from BPPV by a Dix-Hallpike maneuver
Labyrinthitis (viral or bacterial)
Hearing loss, tinnitus
Audiometry
Temporal bone CT if purulent infection suspected
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI if unilateral hearing loss and tinnitus
Otitis media (acute or chronic, sometimes with cholesteatoma)
Ear pain, abnormal ear examination, including discharge if chronic otitis
History of infection
Audiometry
With cholesteatoma, CT optional to rule out semicircular canal fistula formation
Trauma (eg, tympanic membrane rupture, labyrinthine contusion, perilymphatic fistula, temporal bone fracture, postconcussion)
Trauma obvious on history
Other findings depending on location and extent of damage
Sometimes clinical examination alone
Sometimes CT
Vestibular schwannoma (acoustic neuroma)
Slowly progressive unilateral hearing loss, tinnitus, dizziness, dysequilibrium
Rarely, facial numbness, weakness, or both
Audiometry
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI if significant hearing asymmetry or unilateral tinnitus
Treatment with aminoglycoside drugs recently instituted, usually with bilateral hearing loss and vestibular loss
Audiometry
Sometimes vestibular evaluation with electronystagmography and rotary chair tests
Herpes zoster oticus (Ramsay Hunt syndrome)
Also affects geniculate ganglion, so facial weakness and taste loss often manifest along with hearing loss
Vertigo possible but not typical
Vesicles present on pinna and in ear canal
Clinical examination alone
Chronic motion sickness (mal de debarquement)
Persistent symptoms after acute motion sickness
Clinical examination alone
Central vestibular system disordersd
Brain stem hemorrhage or infarction
Sudden onset
Involvement of cochlear artery possibly causing ear symptoms
Immediate imaging (Gadolinium-enhanced MRI if available, otherwise CT)
Cerebellar hemorrhage or infarction
Sudden onset, with ataxia and other cerebellar findings, often headache
Deteriorates rapidly
Immediate imaging (Gadolinium-enhanced MRI if available, otherwise CT)
Episodic, recurrent vertigo, usually without unilateral auditory symptoms (may have tinnitus that is usually bilateral)
Possibly headache, but often personal or family history of migraine
Photophobia, phonophobia, visual or other auras possible, helping make diagnosis
Usually clinical examination but with brain imaging as needed to rule out other causes
Sometimes trial of migraine prophylaxis
Varied CNS motor and sensory deficits, with remissions and recurring exacerbations
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI of brain and spine
Vertebral artery dissection
Often head and neck pain
Magnetic resonance angiography
Vertebrobasilar insufficiency
Intermittent brief episodes, sometimes with drop attacks, visual disturbance, confusion
Magnetic resonance angiography
Global disturbance of CNS functione
Pallor, weakness, sometimes heme-positive stool
Complete blood count
CNS-active drugsf (not ototoxic)
Drug recently instituted or dose increased; multiple drugs, particularly in an older patient
Symptoms unrelated to movement or position
Sometimes clinical examination alone
Sometimes drug levels (certain anticonvulsants)
Sometimes trial of withdrawal
Hypoglycemia (usually caused by drugs for diabetes)
Recent dose increase
Sometimes sweating
Fingerstick glucose test (during symptoms if possible)
Hypotension (caused by cardiac disorders, antihypertensives, blood loss, dehydration, or orthostatic hypotension syndromes including postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome and other dysautonomias)
Symptoms on arising, sometimes with vagal stimulation (eg, urination) but not with head motion or while recumbent
Manifestation possibly dominated by cause (eg, blood loss, diarrhea)
Orthostatic vital signs, sometimes with tilt table test, ECG
Tachypnea
Often history of lung disease
Pulse oximetry
Other causese
Persistent perceptual postural dizziness (PPPD)
Chronic non-spinning dizziness (an internal sensation of swaying) persisting for > 3 months
Can be precipitated by other acute conditions such as BPPV or vestibular migraine
Can be a manifestation of anxiety disorder
Clinical examination alone
Pregnancy
May be unrecognized
Pregnancy test
Psychiatric (eg, panic attack, hyperventilation syndrome, anxiety, depression)
Symptoms chronic, brief, recurrent
Unrelated to movement or position but may occur with stress or upset
Neurologic and otologic examinations normal
Initially, patient may be diagnosed with peripheral vestibular dysfunction and fail to respond to appropriate management
Clinical examination alone
Chronic symptoms with bilateral hearing loss, fluctuating, with episodic vertigo
Audiometry
Syphilis serology
Weight change
Heat or cold intolerance
Thyroid function testing
Uncompensated peripheral vestibular weakness
Dysequilibrium
Visual blurring (an internal sensation of swaying) with head turning
Can follow episodes of vestibular neuronitis, migraine with vertigo, Meniere disease or after head trauma or inner ear surgery
Vestibular testing
a Symptoms are typically paroxysmal, severe, and episodic rather than continuous. Ear symptoms (eg, tinnitus, fullness, hearing loss) usually indicate a peripheral disorder. Loss of consciousness is not associated with dizziness due to peripheral vestibular pathology.
b Peripheral vestibular system disorders are listed in rough order of frequency of occurrence.
c Numerous drugs, including aminoglycosides, chloroquine, furosemide, and quinine. Many other drugs are ototoxic but have more effect on the cochlea than the vestibular apparatus.
d Ear symptoms are rarely present, but gait/balance disturbance is common. Nystagmus is not inhibited by visual fixation.
e These causes should not cause otic symptoms (eg, hearing loss, tinnitus) or focal neurologic deficits (sometimes occurs with hypoglycemia). Vertiginous symptoms are rare but have been reported.
f There are numerous drugs, including most antianxiety, anticonvulsant, antidepressant, antipsychotic, and sedative drugs. Drugs used to treat vertigo are also included.
BPPV = benign paroxysmal positional vertigo; CNS = central nervous system; URI = upper respiratory infection.