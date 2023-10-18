skip to main content
Деякі причини головокружіння і системного запаморочення

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach

Peripheral vestibular system disordersa,b

Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV)

Severe, brief (< 1 minute) spinning triggered by moving head in a specific direction

Nystagmus that has a latency of 0 to 30 seconds, is fatigable, and is torsional, beating toward the undermost ear

Frenzel lenses needed to prevent visual fixation

Hearing and neurologic examination intact

Dix-Hallpike maneuver to assess characteristic positional nystagmus

Meniere disease

Recurrent episodes of unilateral tinnitus, hearing loss, ear fullness

Audiometry

Gadolinium-enhanced MRI to rule out other causes

Vestibular neuronitis (viral cause suspected)

Sudden, incapacitating, severe vertigo with no hearing loss or other findings

Lasts up to 1 week, with gradual lessening of symptoms

Positional vertigo may result

Sometimes clinical examination alone

Sometimes gadolinium-enhanced MRI

Positional vertigo in neuronitis can be differentiated from BPPV by a Dix-Hallpike maneuver

Labyrinthitis (viral or bacterial)

Hearing loss, tinnitus

Audiometry

Temporal bone CT if purulent infection suspected

Gadolinium-enhanced MRI if unilateral hearing loss and tinnitus

Otitis media (acute or chronic, sometimes with cholesteatoma)

Ear pain, abnormal ear examination, including discharge if chronic otitis

History of infection

Audiometry

With cholesteatoma, CT optional to rule out semicircular canal fistula formation

Trauma (eg, tympanic membrane rupture, labyrinthine contusion, perilymphatic fistula, temporal bone fracture, postconcussion)

Trauma obvious on history

Other findings depending on location and extent of damage

Sometimes clinical examination alone

Sometimes CT

Vestibular schwannoma (acoustic neuroma)

Slowly progressive unilateral hearing loss, tinnitus, dizziness, dysequilibrium

Rarely, facial numbness, weakness, or both

Audiometry

Gadolinium-enhanced MRI if significant hearing asymmetry or unilateral tinnitus

Ototoxic drugsc

Treatment with aminoglycoside drugs recently instituted, usually with bilateral hearing loss and vestibular loss

Audiometry

Sometimes vestibular evaluation with electronystagmography and rotary chair tests

Herpes zoster oticus (Ramsay Hunt syndrome)

Also affects geniculate ganglion, so facial weakness and taste loss often manifest along with hearing loss

Vertigo possible but not typical

Vesicles present on pinna and in ear canal

Clinical examination alone

Chronic motion sickness (mal de debarquement)

Persistent symptoms after acute motion sickness

Clinical examination alone

Central vestibular system disordersd

Brain stem hemorrhage or infarction

Sudden onset

Involvement of cochlear artery possibly causing ear symptoms

Immediate imaging (Gadolinium-enhanced MRI if available, otherwise CT)

Cerebellar hemorrhage or infarction

Sudden onset, with ataxia and other cerebellar findings, often headache

Deteriorates rapidly

Immediate imaging (Gadolinium-enhanced MRI if available, otherwise CT)

Migraine

Episodic, recurrent vertigo, usually without unilateral auditory symptoms (may have tinnitus that is usually bilateral)

Possibly headache, but often personal or family history of migraine

Photophobia, phonophobia, visual or other auras possible, helping make diagnosis

Usually clinical examination but with brain imaging as needed to rule out other causes

Sometimes trial of migraine prophylaxis

Multiple sclerosis

Varied CNS motor and sensory deficits, with remissions and recurring exacerbations

Gadolinium-enhanced MRI of brain and spine

Vertebral artery dissection

Often head and neck pain

Magnetic resonance angiography

Vertebrobasilar insufficiency

Intermittent brief episodes, sometimes with drop attacks, visual disturbance, confusion

Magnetic resonance angiography

Global disturbance of CNS functione

Anemia (numerous causes)

Pallor, weakness, sometimes heme-positive stool

Complete blood count

CNS-active drugsf (not ototoxic)

Drug recently instituted or dose increased; multiple drugs, particularly in an older patient

Symptoms unrelated to movement or position

Sometimes clinical examination alone

Sometimes drug levels (certain anticonvulsants)

Sometimes trial of withdrawal

Hypoglycemia (usually caused by drugs for diabetes)

Recent dose increase

Sometimes sweating

Fingerstick glucose test (during symptoms if possible)

Hypotension (caused by cardiac disorders, antihypertensives, blood loss, dehydration, or orthostatic hypotension syndromes including postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome and other dysautonomias)

Symptoms on arising, sometimes with vagal stimulation (eg, urination) but not with head motion or while recumbent

Manifestation possibly dominated by cause (eg, blood loss, diarrhea)

Orthostatic vital signs, sometimes with tilt table test, ECG

Hypoxemia (numerous causes)

Tachypnea

Often history of lung disease

Pulse oximetry

Other causese

Persistent perceptual postural dizziness (PPPD)

Chronic non-spinning dizziness (an internal sensation of swaying) persisting for > 3 months

Can be precipitated by other acute conditions such as BPPV or vestibular migraine

Can be a manifestation of anxiety disorder

Clinical examination alone

Pregnancy

May be unrecognized

Pregnancy test

Psychiatric (eg, panic attack, hyperventilation syndrome, anxiety, depression)

Symptoms chronic, brief, recurrent

Unrelated to movement or position but may occur with stress or upset

Neurologic and otologic examinations normal

Initially, patient may be diagnosed with peripheral vestibular dysfunction and fail to respond to appropriate management

Clinical examination alone

Syphilis

Chronic symptoms with bilateral hearing loss, fluctuating, with episodic vertigo

Audiometry

Syphilis serology

Thyroid disorders

Weight change

Heat or cold intolerance

Thyroid function testing

Uncompensated peripheral vestibular weakness

Dysequilibrium

Visual blurring (an internal sensation of swaying) with head turning

Can follow episodes of vestibular neuronitis, migraine with vertigo, Meniere disease or after head trauma or inner ear surgery

Vestibular testing

a Symptoms are typically paroxysmal, severe, and episodic rather than continuous. Ear symptoms (eg, tinnitus, fullness, hearing loss) usually indicate a peripheral disorder. Loss of consciousness is not associated with dizziness due to peripheral vestibular pathology.

b Peripheral vestibular system disorders are listed in rough order of frequency of occurrence.

c Numerous drugs, including aminoglycosides, chloroquine, furosemide, and quinine. Many other drugs are ototoxic but have more effect on the cochlea than the vestibular apparatus.

d Ear symptoms are rarely present, but gait/balance disturbance is common. Nystagmus is not inhibited by visual fixation.

e These causes should not cause otic symptoms (eg, hearing loss, tinnitus) or focal neurologic deficits (sometimes occurs with hypoglycemia). Vertiginous symptoms are rare but have been reported.

f There are numerous drugs, including most antianxiety, anticonvulsant, antidepressant, antipsychotic, and sedative drugs. Drugs used to treat vertigo are also included.

BPPV = benign paroxysmal positional vertigo; CNS = central nervous system; URI = upper respiratory infection.

