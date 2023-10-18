Фактори ризику захворювань печінки
Category
Risk Factors
Acquired
Alcohol use
Blood transfusions (particularly before 1992)*
Body piercing*
Drug (prescription and nonprescription) and herbal product use
Exposure to other liver toxins
Exposure to hepatitis*
High-risk sexual practices*
Needlesticks*
Parenteral or intranasal drug use*
Tattoos*
Familial
Family history of disorders such as primary biliary cholangitis, hemochromatosis, Wilson disease, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and hepatitis B (which can be vertically transmitted)
* These factors increase risk of hepatitis in particular, as well as risk of liver disorders in general