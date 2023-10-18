skip to main content
Фактори ризику захворювань печінки

Category

Risk Factors

Acquired

Alcohol use

Blood transfusions (particularly before 1992)*

Body piercing*

Drug (prescription and nonprescription) and herbal product use

Exposure to other liver toxins

Exposure to hepatitis*

High-risk sexual practices*

Needlesticks*

Parenteral or intranasal drug use*

Shellfish ingestion*

Tattoos*

Familial

Family history of disorders such as primary biliary cholangitis, hemochromatosis, Wilson disease, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and hepatitis B (which can be vertically transmitted)

Inflammatory bowel disease

* These factors increase risk of hepatitis in particular, as well as risk of liver disorders in general

