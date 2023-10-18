skip to main content
Ускладнення замісної ниркової терапії

Type

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

Cardiovascular

Air embolism

Angina

Arrhythmia

Cardiac arrest (rare)

Cardiac tamponade

Hypotension*

Arrhythmia

Hypotension*

Pulmonary edema

Infectious

Bacteremia

Colonization of temporary central venous catheters

Exit-site infection of both tunneled and temporary central venous catheters

Endocarditis

Meningitis

Osteomyelitis

Sepsis

Vascular access cellulitis or abscess

Catheter exit-site infection*

Peritonitis*

Mechanical

Obstruction of the arteriovenous fistula due to thrombosis or infection

Stenosis or thrombosis of the subclavian vein or superior vena cava due to recurrent use of subclavian and internal jugular vein catheters

Catheter obstruction by clots, fibrin, omentum, or fibrous encasement

Dialysate leakage around the catheter

Dissection of fluid into the abdominal wall

Hematoma in the pericatheter tract

Perforation of a viscus by the catheter

Metabolic

Hypoglycemia in diabetics who use insulin

Hypokalemia

Hyponatremia or hypernatremia

Iron loss

Hypoalbuminemia

Hyperglycemia

Hyperlipidemia

Obesity

Pulmonary

Dyspnea due to anaphylactic reaction to hemodialysis membrane

Hypoxia when acetate buffered dialysate is used

Atelectasis

Pleural effusion

Pneumonia

Miscellaneous

Amyloid deposits

Catheter-related hemorrhage

Fever due to bacteremia, pyrogens, or overheated dialysate

Hemorrhage (gastrointestinal, intracranial, retroperitoneal, intraocular)

Insomnia

Muscle cramps*

Pruritus

Restlessness

Seizures

Abdominal and inguinal hernias

Catheter-related intra-abdominal bleeding

Hypothermia

Peritoneal sclerosis

Seizures

* Most common complications overall.

