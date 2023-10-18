Ускладнення замісної ниркової терапії
Type
Hemodialysis
Peritoneal Dialysis
Cardiovascular
Air embolism
Cardiac arrest (rare)
Arrhythmia
Hypotension*
Pulmonary edema
Infectious
Colonization of temporary central venous catheters
Exit-site infection of both tunneled and temporary central venous catheters
Vascular access cellulitis or abscess
Catheter exit-site infection*
Mechanical
Obstruction of the arteriovenous fistula due to thrombosis or infection
Stenosis or thrombosis of the subclavian vein or superior vena cava due to recurrent use of subclavian and internal jugular vein catheters
Catheter obstruction by clots, fibrin, omentum, or fibrous encasement
Dialysate leakage around the catheter
Dissection of fluid into the abdominal wall
Hematoma in the pericatheter tract
Perforation of a viscus by the catheter
Metabolic
Hypoglycemia in diabetics who use insulin
Iron loss
Hypoalbuminemia
Hyperglycemia
Hyperlipidemia
Obesity
Pulmonary
Dyspnea due to anaphylactic reaction to hemodialysis membrane
Hypoxia when acetate buffered dialysate is used
Miscellaneous
Amyloid deposits
Catheter-related hemorrhage
Fever due to bacteremia, pyrogens, or overheated dialysate
Hemorrhage (gastrointestinal, intracranial, retroperitoneal, intraocular)
Insomnia
Muscle cramps*
Pruritus
Restlessness
Seizures
Abdominal and inguinal hernias
Catheter-related intra-abdominal bleeding
Hypothermia
Peritoneal sclerosis
Seizures
* Most common complications overall.