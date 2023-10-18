skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Класифікація легеневої гіпертензії

Group

Type

Specific Disorders

1

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)

Disorders associated with PAH:

Drug- and toxin-induced PAH

Heritable PAH:

  • BMPR2

  • ALK-1, CAV-1, ENG, GDF2, KCNK3, SMAD9, TBX4

  • Unknown

Idiopathic PAH

PAH with long-term response to calcium channel blockers

Persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN)

Pulmonary veno-occlusive disease (PVOD) and/or pulmonary capillary hemangiomatosis (PCH)

2

Pulmonary hypertension with left-heart disease

Congenital or acquired left heart inflow or outflow tract obstruction and congenital cardiomyopathies

Left heart diastolic dysfunction, including left heart failure with preserved ejection fraction

Left heart systolic dysfunction

Valvular heart disorders

3

Pulmonary hypertension associated with lung disorders, hypoxemia, or both

Alveolar hypoventilation disorders

Chronic exposure to high altitude

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Developmental abnormalities

Interstitial lung disease

Lymphangioleiomyomatosis

Sleep-disordered breathing

Other pulmonary disorders with a mixed restrictive and obstructive pattern

4

Pulmonary hypertension due to pulmonary artery obstructions

Chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension

Nonthrombotic pulmonary embolism (eg, due to tumors, parasites, or foreign materials)

Thromboembolic obstruction of distal or proximal pulmonary arteries

5

Miscellaneous (unclear or multifactorial mechanisms)

Hematologic disorders:

Systemic disorders:

Metabolic disorders:

Other disorders:

ALK-1 = activin-like kinase type 1 receptor; BMPR2 = bone morphogenetic protein receptor type 2; CAV1 = caveolin 1; EIF2AK4 = eukaryotic translation initiation factor 2 alpha kinase 4; ENG = endoglin; GDF2 = growth differentiation factor 2; KCNK3 = potassium channel subfamily K member 3; SMAD9 = mothers against decapentaplegic homologue 9; TBX4 = T-box transcription factor 4.

Data from Humbert M, Kovacs G, Hoeper MM, et al. 2022 ESC/ERS Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension [published correction appears in Eur Heart J 2023 Apr 17;44(15):1312. doi: 10.1093/eurheartj/ehad005]. Eur Heart J 2022;43(38):3618-3731. doi:10.1093/eurheartj/ehac237

Серед цих тем