Класифікація легеневої гіпертензії
Group
Type
Specific Disorders
1
Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)
Disorders associated with PAH:
Drug- and toxin-induced PAH
Heritable PAH:
Idiopathic PAH
PAH with long-term response to calcium channel blockers
Persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN)
Pulmonary veno-occlusive disease (PVOD) and/or pulmonary capillary hemangiomatosis (PCH)
2
Pulmonary hypertension with left-heart disease
Congenital or acquired left heart inflow or outflow tract obstruction and congenital cardiomyopathies
Left heart diastolic dysfunction, including left heart failure with preserved ejection fraction
Left heart systolic dysfunction
Valvular heart disorders
3
Pulmonary hypertension associated with lung disorders, hypoxemia, or both
Alveolar hypoventilation disorders
Chronic exposure to high altitude
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
Developmental abnormalities
Sleep-disordered breathing
Other pulmonary disorders with a mixed restrictive and obstructive pattern
4
Pulmonary hypertension due to pulmonary artery obstructions
Chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension
Nonthrombotic pulmonary embolism (eg, due to tumors, parasites, or foreign materials)
Thromboembolic obstruction of distal or proximal pulmonary arteries
5
Miscellaneous (unclear or multifactorial mechanisms)
Hematologic disorders:
Systemic disorders:
Metabolic disorders:
Other disorders:
ALK-1 = activin-like kinase type 1 receptor; BMPR2 = bone morphogenetic protein receptor type 2; CAV1 = caveolin 1; EIF2AK4 = eukaryotic translation initiation factor 2 alpha kinase 4; ENG = endoglin; GDF2 = growth differentiation factor 2; KCNK3 = potassium channel subfamily K member 3; SMAD9 = mothers against decapentaplegic homologue 9; TBX4 = T-box transcription factor 4.
