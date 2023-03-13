Whitney Jackson, MD
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Hepatology, Transplant Hepatology, Gastroenterology
Членство в професійних спілках
Освіта
- Medical School: Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
- Fellowship: Transplant Hepatology, New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University, New York, NY
Сертифікати
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Transplant Hepatology
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- Over 15 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Глави посібника та коментарі