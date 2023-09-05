Рак під час вагітності

Pregnancy does not appear to worsen the prognosis of cervical cancer (3).

Cervical cancer can develop during pregnancy, and an abnormal Papanicolaou (Pap) test should not be attributed to the pregnancy itself. Abnormal Pap tests are followed by colposcopy and directed biopsies when indicated. Colposcopy does not increase risk of an adverse pregnancy outcome. Biopsies are done only if high-grade cervical intraepithelial neoplasia or cervical cancer is suspected. If biopsy is required, expert colposcopic evaluation and consultation with the pathologist are recommended because the biopsy may cause hemorrhage and preterm labor.

For carcinoma in situ (Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics [FIGO] stage 0—see table FIGO Clinical Staging of Cervical Cancer Carcinoma) and microinvasive cancer (stage IA1), treatment is often deferred until after delivery because at these stages, cancer progresses very slowly and pregnancy can be completed safely without affecting the woman's prognosis.

If invasive cancer (FIGO stage IA2 or higher) is diagnosed, pregnancy should be managed in consultation with a gynecologic oncologist. If invasive cancer is diagnosed during early pregnancy, immediate therapy appropriate for the cancer is usually recommended. If invasive cancer is diagnosed after 20 weeks and if the woman accepts the unquantified increase in risk, treatment can be deferred until into the 3rd trimester (eg, 32 weeks) to maximize fetal maturity but not delay treatment too long. For patients with invasive cancer, cesarean delivery with radical hysterectomy rather than vaginal delivery is done.