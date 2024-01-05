Ущільнення грудей (ущільнення на грудях)

All breast masses must be evaluated to exclude breast cancer, but the majority are nonmalignant. The most common causes include

Fibrocystic changes

Fibroadenomas

Fibrocystic changes (previously, fibrocystic breast disease) refers to nonproliferative lesions, including breast cysts and nondescript masses (usually in the upper outer part of the breast); these findings may occur in isolation or together. Breasts have a nodular and dense texture and are frequently tender when palpated. The breasts may feel heavy and uncomfortable. Women may feel a burning pain in the breasts. Fibrocystic changes are the cause of the most commonly reported breast symptoms. Symptoms tend to subside after menopause.

Repeated stimulation by estrogen and progesterone may contribute to the development of fibrocystic changes, which are more common among women who had early menarche, who had their first live birth at age > 30, or who are nulliparous. Fibrocystic changes are not associated with increased risk of cancer.

Fibroadenomas are typically smooth, rounded, mobile, painless masses; they may be mistaken for cancer. They usually develop in women during their reproductive years and may decrease in size over time. Simple fibroadenomas do not appear to have an increased risk of breast cancer. Complex fibroadenomas are associated with a slightly increased risk of breast cancer (1). Juvenile fibroadenomas are a variant that occur in adolescents, and unlike fibroadenomas in older women, these fibroadenomas continue to grow over time.

Breast Mass (Fibroadenoma) Зображення GIRAND/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Breast infections (mastitis) cause pain, erythema, and swelling; an abscess can produce a discrete mass. Puerperal mastitis, usually due to Staphylococcus aureus, can cause massive inflammation and severe breast pain, sometimes with an abscess. Infections are extremely rare except during the puerperium (postpartum) or after penetrating trauma. They may occur after breast surgery. If infection occurs under other circumstances, an underlying cancer should be sought promptly. Types of benign nonlactational mastitis are periductal mastitis, idiopathic granulomatous mastitis, and tuberculous mastitis (see Extrapulmonary Tuberculosis); these types occur mainly in young women.

Breast Mass Зображення MID ESSEX HOSPITAL SERVICES NHS TRUST/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Galactocele is a round, easily movable milk-filled cyst that usually occurs up to 6 to 10 months after lactation stops. Such cysts rarely become infected.

Breast Mass (Breast Cancer) Зображення DR M.A. ANSARY/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Cancers of various types can manifest as a mass.