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Glenn M. Preminger, MD

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Urology, Urinary Tract Stones

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Medical School: New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY
  • Residency: General Surgery, University of North Carolina Hospitals, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Residency: Urology, University of North Carolina Hospitals, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Fellowship: Mineral Metabolism, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Urology

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • Lifetime Achievement Award, Endourological Society, 2018
  • Robert C. Flanigan Education Award, American Urological Association, 2015
  • American Urological Association Residents Committee Teaching Award, 2008
  • Over 300 publications in peer-reviewed journals
  • Over 100 book chapters and 8 books
  • Editorial positions with the Journal of Urology, Urology, the Journal of Endourology, and Urological Research

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